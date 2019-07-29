Discussion about the future of Prince William’s rural crescent will continue this week with a meeting led by the county planning office on Tuesday, July 30.
The meeting, which will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, will include a presentation by county staff on population projections and alternatives for rural preservation. That information was requested by residents during the county planning department’s first such meeting in June, Planning Director Rebecca Horner said in a news release.
This Tuesday’s meeting is the second of three gatherings intended to discuss rural preservation strategies to be included in the county’s 2040 comprehensive plan.
The third and final public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, also at Hylton Performing Arts Center.
Stakeholders and interested residents are encouraged to come and to share their perspectives on how best to incorporate findings from the 2014 Rural Preservation Study into the new comprehensive plan and the county code, the news release said.
"The first meeting, on June 24, focused on the first recommendation in the 2014 study, which was to adopt a vision for rural preservation," Horner said in the news release.
"At this upcoming meeting, we will be following up on the discussion of that vision as well as bringing forward the data [residents] requested and alternatives for them to consider."
The input provided by attendees will be documented and presented to the Prince William County Planning Commission and board of supervisors as the county continues to finalize the comprehensive plan update.
Comments may be forwarded to the Planning Office using the planning office comment form or by calling 703-792-7615.
Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP via email to planning@pwcgov.org so the planning office can prepare for staffing and seating needs.
For more information see the Rural Area Preservation Study Implementation web page at http://www.pwcgov.org/government/dept/planning/Pages/Rural-Area-Plan.aspx
What's there to discuss? Leave it to nature.
