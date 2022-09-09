Prince William officials will hold a ceremony at the county government center this morning to remember the 22 local residents lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center.
Prince William County lost 22 people on Sept. 11, 2001, more than any other community in the region.
The ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Liberty Memorial Fountain, between Prince William Parkway and the James J. McCoart Administration Building, at one County Complex Court.
The ceremony will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, honoring and remembering the county’s fallen and the nearly 3,000 others killed in the attacks that day, according to a county news release.
The ceremony will include a moment of silence, remarks from Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann B. Wheeler, a wreath laying, a benediction and the playing of taps, the release said.
The Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department will perform the Tolling of the Bell during the ceremony to mark the county’s loss.
"Traditionally, fire and rescue departments rang a bell in three sets of five tolls to mark when a firefighter died in the line of duty. The bell ringing is a custom brought forward from the days before telephones and radios, the release said.
Prince William County residents who died on 9/11 include:
- Sgt. First Class John J. Chada, U.S. Army, Retired
- Specialist Jamie L. Fallon, U.S. Navy
- Amelia V. Fields
- Lt. Col. Robert J. Hymel, U.S. Air Force, Retired
- Sgt. Maj. Lacey B. Ivory, U.S. Army
- Judith L. Jones
- David W. Laychak
- James T. Lynch, Jr.
- Gene E. Maloy
- Robert J. Maxwell
- Molly L. McKenzie
- Craig J. Miller
- Diana B. Padro
- Rhonda S. Rasmussen
- Edward V. Rowenhorst
- Judy Rowlett
- Donald D. Simmons
- Jeff L. Simpson
- Cheryle D. Sincock
- Chief Information Systems Technician Gregg H. Smallwood, U.S. Navy
- Sgt. Maj. Larry L. Strickland, U.S. Army
- Sandra L. White
