Prince William County officials say they will “likely” file a criminal complaint in connection with what they say was a violation of state building code after staff, students and parents entered the newly constructed John D. Jenkins Elementary School before the building received the necessary occupancy permits.
Prince William County Building Official Eric Mays sent a letter to Prince William County Schools Wednesday to inform them “the schools violated the Virginia Uniform Statewide Building Code when they illegally occupied the school on two different occasions.”
Wade Hugh, director of the county’s Department of Development Services, said Wednesday that a criminal complaint will “likely be issued next week.” Violating the state’s building code is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,500.
Prince William County Public Schools may appeal the decision to the Prince William Building Code Appeals Board within 30 days, according to the Sept. 3 letter from county officials to the school division.
The option to appeal, however, will not affect the county’s decision to file a criminal complaint, Hugh said.
According to the letter, county building officials on Thursday, Aug. 15, authorized teachers to begin setting up their classrooms under the condition that they would exit the building immediately after they finished setting up their rooms.
“Staff may begin setting up their rooms under the following conditions. If any of these conditions cannot be met, school staff (teachers) are not allowed to enter the building,” the letter said.
The conditions were that: “fire watch must remain in place; staff may set up their room only, no meetings or any other events/activity; [and] once the staff member has completed the room set up, they must exit the building immediately.”
The letter said the school division violated the latter condition, which was that once a staff member had completed the room set up, they must exit the building immediately.
“Teachers were allowed to occupy the building,” the letter said.
The county issued a “Temporary Certificate of Use and Occupancy” for the school at 2:05 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, which allowed teachers, students and the public to occupy the building. School started on Monday, Aug. 26.
During the Prince William County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, Hugh said the school held two events prior to getting its temporary certificate of occupancy.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, staff, students and parents arrived at the school for kindergarten orientation but were subsequently evacuated from the building by the fire marshal because the county had not yet issued the appropriate occupancy permit.
On Friday, Aug. 23, a teacher orientation event was held at the school, Hugh said.
An occupancy permit had not been issued at the time of the events because of a question about the school’s fire-sprinkler system.
Prince William County schools has characterized the incident as a misunderstanding between Mays and school division construction staff, who believed that a temporary certificate of use and occupancy could be issued ahead of the events planned at the school.
In an Aug. 29 letter to Hugh and Mays, Prince William County Schools Associate Superintendent for Support Services Al Ciarochi said, “Prince William County Public Schools acted in good faith and at no time placed the safety of students, staff or parents at risk.”
At the board of supervisors’ meeting, Hugh pushed back against the school division’s assertion that the incident as a misunderstanding, however.
“There was a lot of communication. It was very clear,” Hugh said.
During the Tuesday, Sept. 3, board meeting, Supervisors Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, urged Hugh not to give the county school division special treatment in the matter. At the time, Hugh said county officials were still investigating the matter.
On Wednesday, Hugh said the county’s investigation was complete and a determination had been rendered.
This story has been updated to include information and quotes from the letter the Prince William County Department of Development Services issued to the school division on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
(1) comment
It sounds like an honest mistake to me. Let's get beyond this and get back to work to make this county a better place to live, for the sake of our children.
