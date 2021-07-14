You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County to crack down on vehicle-license tax evaders

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo_News_SchoolBudget_bocs.jpg

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors listen to a presentation during the board’s April 6 meeting. File photo.

 Jill Palermo

Prince William is cracking down on residents who keep vehicles in the county with invalid, out-of-state license plates. 

County residents without Virginia license plates will now face up to $350 in new penalties and taxes under a new ordinance the Prince William Board of County Supervisors adopted on Tuesday, July 13.

The new rules impose a $100 annual license tax on vehicle owners who don't have valid state license plates and a $250 penalty on residents whose vehicles are not properly registered with Virginia plates within the first 30 days they move to the commonwealth.  

The supervisors voted 7-1 to adopt the ordinance with only Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, voting in opposition. 

The new county ordinance does not apply to residents who are allowed by Virginia law to register their vehicles in other states and retain license plates from those states, such as active-duty military members.

The county’s department of finance receives more than 100 complaints from residents annually regarding vehicles being garaged, stored or parked in Prince William County with out-of-state plates, according to county officials. The subject of how to crack down on license plate tax evaders has been a recurring topic of discussion among Prince William County supervisors for years. 

Owners of cars and trucks not properly registered in Virginia not only avoid paying the county’s $33 annual license registration fee but are also left off the county’s registry of vehicles on which personal property taxes are imposed.

“This is long overdue. We all have to play by the rules. And we have a lot of people that have been breaking the rules. I think this is a good step in the right direction,” said Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco.  

The board established a new county tax evader program as part of the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget, which took effect on July 1. But without adopting an accompanying ordinance, the county did not have authority to assess the license plate tax and related penalty. 

The counties of Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington and the City of Alexandria have all adopted similar ordinances allowing them the authority to impose a license plate tax and penalty on local residents.  

County officials have not yet detailed how the county will notify residents of suspected invalid, out-of-state license plates or the process by which fines will be levied.

Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters