County takes steps to protect Thoroughfare, old cemeteries

The unincorporated Town of Thoroughfare is small but rich with history. It’s home to the Oakrum Baptist Church, which was founded by former slaves and remains active today. It’s also the former site of the North Fork School, which served children of color in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and three sites where Union and Confederate soldiers clashed during the Civil War.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors took steps Tuesday to formally recognize that history and do a better job of trying to preserve it.
In separate unanimous votes, the board voted to spend $765,000 in surplus funds to pay for archeological and architectural surveys of the Thoroughfare area. Of that, about $540,000 would be set aside for a future historic interpretive site that would share those findings publicly. The money will also fund an effort to better document and protect known historic cemeteries on private properties across Prince William County.
The board also voted to explore creating a “historic overlay district” for the Thoroughfare area, located just west of Haymarket, that could lay the groundwork for better protecting its historic structures and its history as one of the first places in Northern Virginia settled by former slaves and Native Americans. The district could also stretch to include the 279-year-old Chapman-Beverley Mill, located at the border of Fauquier and Prince William counties.
What those steps could not directly address, however, is the ongoing struggle that prompted the action in the first place: the effect of encroaching development on three historic family cemeteries in Thoroughfare.
In recent weeks, The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, which is also located in Thoroughfare, inadvertently cleared land believed to contain what is known as the “Scott cemetery.” The brewery was cited with a zoning violation for clearing the land without a permit and is now working with county to have the site of the cemetery professionally investigated to identify and delineate the gravesites it might contain. According to an informal assessment by a local historian in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Scott cemetery is believed to contain as many as 75 to 100 burial sites.
The resolution the board approved June 15 promises only that county staff will work with the brewery, Thoroughfare residents and other interested parties “to help facilitate mutually agreeable access” to a second cemetery in the area known as the Peyton cemetery. Access to the Peyton cemetery has been a point of dispute, as the brewery owners have said they must keep a locked security gate on a private road leading to it. The informal cemetery is located on private land adjacent to the brewery’s property.
County officials said the access dispute must be resolved according to existing state law, which requires property owners to provide “reasonable access” to researchers and descendants of those buried in family cemeteries on private land.
That is among the limitations that continue to frustrate Frank Washington, a native of Thoroughfare who leads the recently formed “Coalition to Save Historic Thoroughfare.” The group has held three press conferences in recent weeks to speak out against damage to the Thoroughfare cemeteries.
After the supervisors’ June 15 vote, Washington called the action “a positive step” but one that falls short of offering the full protections he believes the county could offer. The county could explore purchasing the land containing the cemeteries to prevent further development around them, Washington said. Short of that, Washington said he would like county officials to exert as much oversight as possible over any archeological investigations of gravesites in the area – including those not yet identified.
Some in the community were alarmed last week when another property owner hired an archeology firm to investigate as-yet undocumented gravesites next to what is known as the “Fletcher-Allen cemetery” – a third cemetery in the area that, unlike the other two cemeteries, has its own parcel designation on county maps.
A recent informal survey of the area determined there could be as many as 30 to 40 Native American gravesites on property adjacent to the Fletcher-Allen cemetery. The owner of the adjacent property hired an archeology firm to investigate those claims, something that he was within his rights to do, according to Tom Smith, Prince William County’s director of public works.
Washington said he would like the county to put the brakes on all new development in the area until all of the gravesites can be identified. County officials say the law doesn’t allow such steps, a position that Washington questions.
“The concern is, how can you allow development in that area if you know there are gravesites that haven’t been identified?” Washington said in an interview after the meeting.
Supervisors said during the meeting that they realize the county’s legal options are limited and called their resolutions a first step toward working with local residents on better protecting and preserving the area.
“This board has been 100% behind the Thoroughfare community,” said Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, whose district includes Thoroughfare. “We’re going to continue to be behind the Thoroughfare community. We’re not stopping here. There will be lot more actions to come.”
During his presentation to the board, Smith said the county’s efforts would include “intense public outreach” to establish a committee or task force of residents to work on what structures and other features should be included in the historic district.
“It’s critical that we get community input into this process,” Smith said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
