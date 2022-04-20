Prince William County supervisors appear ready to give their final approval on April 26 to a $1.48 billion county budget that reduces the real estate tax rate by about 8 cents while adding a first-ever 4% meals tax.
During an April 19 “markup session” on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, the county board voted 5-3 in a straw poll to make no changes to acting County Executive Elijah Johnson’s revised budget, which he first presented to the board April 12. The budget is based on a proposed real estate tax rate of $1.03 per $100 of assessed value. Due to a 12% rise in property values, however, property owners will still see an average annual tax bill increase of about $172. That’s based on an average annual real estate tax bill of $4,389. The current real estate tax rate is $1.115 per $100 in assessed value.
Proposed cuts rejected
All three of the board’s Republican supervisors – Peter Candland (Gainesville), Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville) and Yesli Vega (Coles) – voted against the proposed budget and offered areas to cut. Early in the meeting, Vega made a pitch to cut the real estate tax rate to 96 cents, stating the county would still spend about $45 million more in fiscal year 2023 than in the current year under the lower rate.
Vega’s unsuccessful proposal included eliminating the 4% meals tax as well as the county’s new Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and about $700,000 to facilitate collective bargaining for the county’s public safety employees. The meals tax is estimated to bring in more than $24 million annually, $14 million of which would go to the school division under the board’s existing revenue-sharing agreement with the school division.
As a formality, the board held straw polls on Vega’s suggestions and rejected them, mostly along party lines. Candland joined the five Democrats on the board in voting against cutting the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion but voted in favor of nixing funding for collective bargaining.
Throughout the discussion, Lawson inquired about cutting the planned 104 new county staff positions and said the county should instead focus on 453 current staff vacancies. Lawson said it’s “bad optics” for the county to add so many positions when it has trouble filling current openings. Lawson’s idea would have eliminated, among other positions, 16 new civilian police officer positions planned in the budget as well as the 20 new positions for community services.
“With 52 vacancies in the [community services] department, it’s hard for me to justify raising taxes when we cannot fill the seats that are already built into our organization,” Lawson said.
The proposed cuts to community services did not go over well with Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, who expressed her concerns that any cuts to the planned positions could negatively impact residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Coming out of the pandemic … there are a lot of people experiencing trauma,” said Franklin. “Those mental health positions may be vacant, but we need to continue to strive to hire for [them]. That is certainly not something I am going to support in terms of cutting [positions].”
County staff members are slated to receive 6% raises under the proposed budget. Lawson lobbied for an additional 1% cost-of-living pay bump if the board could find $4.1 million to cut from other areas. Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, asked county staff about knocking 1% from the proposed 6% merit-based raise for employees. To make up the difference, an additional $1.5 million would need to be cut from the spending plan, a non-starter for the majority of the board.
Despite their disagreements with their Republican counterparts, several Democrats echoed Lawson’s concerns about the high number of staff vacancies.
“We need to direct staff to look at and understand why vacancies haven’t been filled for a year and how that is affecting the county and how they are operating,” said Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large.
A clearly frustrated Candland said the board hasn’t adequately addressed the vacancy issue since he was first elected in 2011.
“At some point, we have to stop this Ferris wheel we are on and look at this in a different way,” he said.
The supervisors are scheduled to take a final vote on the fiscal year 2023 budget during their 7:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, April 26.
Reach Kipp Hanley at news@fauquier.com
