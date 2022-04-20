Proposed 2023 county tax rates

Real estate tax rate

Proposed for 2023: $1.03

Current: $1.115

Average residential tax bill: $4,839

Average increase: $172

Personal property (vehicle) tax rate

Proposed for 2023: Vehicles assessed at 80% value

Rate: $3.70 per $100 in assessed value (less 45% of first $20,000)

Business tangible/computer peripheral (data center) tax rate

Proposed for 2023: $1.65 per $100 in assessed value

Current: $1.50

NEW meals tax rate: 4%