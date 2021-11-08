County supervisors set to decide Tuesday on adding an 8th magisterial district in 2022

Prince William County supervisors will decide on Tuesday whether to add an eighth magisterial district, a move that would add one additional supervisor and school board member to county boards and could trigger a special election in 2022.
New maps with a potential eighth district and a redraw of the current seven-district map will be presented to the county board by ARCBridge Consulting & Training Inc., a firm hired to redraw the districts, during the 2 p.m. session of the Tuesday, Nov. 9 board meeting.
The new district drawn by ARCBridge removes pieces of the Potomac, Coles and Brentsville districts to create a new district that stretches from Nokesville to Montclair. Under that map, each district would have about 60,000 residents, compared to the seven-district map, which projects about 68,000 residents per district.
Prince William County is one of the fastest growing locales in Virginia. It is the second-largest and most diverse county in Virginia as well as the 10th most diverse county in the U.S., according to newly-released 2020 U.S. Census data. The county has added 82,000 new residents since the last redistricting took place in 2011.
If the board moves forward with adding the eighth district, a special election must be held to elect a new supervisor and school board member to that district in 2022. Whoever is elected would have to run again in the 2023 general elections.
Adding an eighth district is estimated to cost between $1.1 million and $1.6 million initially and would add estimated ongoing annual costs totaling between $786,000 and $827,000, according to county documents.
Once the board decides whether to move forward with an eight- or seven-district map, the county will seek community input on the new map. The county will then advertise for a public hearing on Dec. 21 to adopt new maps and voting precincts.
County supervisors and school board members hold four-year posts. In Prince William County, local elections are held in the “off-off-year" election cycle when only House of Delegates and state Senate elections are on the ballot. The county last elected new supervisors and school board members in 2019.
Every 10 years, state legislatures are charged with redrawing the political boundaries for the Virginia General Assembly and congressional districts. Virginia’s counties and cities must also redraw the boundaries of their districts and may decide whether to add new council or magisterial districts, a process that is left to the local elected officials rather than the state legislature.
Loudoun County, which has a smaller population than Prince William, already has eight magisterial districts and an at-large chairman. Fairfax, which is more than double the size of Prince William, has nine magisterial districts and at-large chairman.
Supervisors briefly discussed the benefits and drawbacks of creating a new district at a board meeting earlier this year.
Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At-large, said at that time she supports adding another district to avoid the rare occurrence in which there is a deadlocked, 4-4 vote. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, said he does not support creating an eighth magisterial district and prefers the potential for a deadlocked vote on the board.
Democrats currently hold a 5-3 majority on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Reach Daniel Berti at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.