Prince William supervisors will hand off to the incoming county board two controversial land-use decisions: a special-use permit needed for a significant expansion of a local mosque and a rezoning that could bring as many as 250 homes to the rural Kline property outside the City of Manassas.

Both projects are located in the Coles Magisterial District. Outgoing Supervisor Marty Nohe, R-Coles, announced the news Saturday night in emails to his constituents.

Nohe attributed the decision to bad timing. Both matters require public hearings, which would have to occur during one of the outgoing board’s last meetings of the year, on either Tuesday, Dec. 3 or Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Nohe said either date, in the middle of the holiday season, would not be optimal for either hearing, as both are expected to attract dozens of interested residents.

Nohe further said he consulted with both leaders of the Dar Al Noor mosque and the developers of the Kline property, who “have agreed to my request that this hearing be deferred until sometime after the new year.”

“The fact that this public hearing is anticipated to last for several hours, and because it would fall in the middle of the holiday season, I determined that it did not make sense to hold such an important hearing and subsequent vote at this time,” Nohe said in two different emails, one for each project, that share much of the same wording.

“I know how important this case is to the public and wanted to ensure that the citizens had an opportunity to make their views known to the Board, something that the December 10 date may have precluded.”

In a telephone interview Sunday, Nohe said the decision to delay the public hearings and final votes was technically that of the applicants’: the Muslim Association of Virginia for the mosque expansion and developer Stanley Martin for the Kline rezoning.

But Nohe said he “urged” both to do so because of both the timing and the perception of having an outgoing board make final decisions on controversial land-use cases.

“I said to them, ‘I think it would be wise to push them to the next board,’” Nohe said. “… I didn’t decide to move [the hearings]. I urged the applicants to move them, and they agreed.”

Nohe said he was concerned both about the hearings stretching into the wee hours of the morning and about the perception the board was trying to squeeze in controversial decisions at the last minute.

“…It was unseemly,” Nohe said. “There was a perception that someone was trying to pull a fast one by cramming all these controversial cases on the last meeting of the [current] board. … There’s also an element that five of us aren’t coming back, and maybe we shouldn’t be voting on this.”

Nohe said he does not necessarily agree with that sentiment but rather believes supervisors should fulfill their duties to the end of their terms. Still, he said he knew opponents of the projects would likely disagree.

Nohe declined to state his position on the Kline rezoning and mosque special-use permit, saying only that he would “leave it to our friends on the incoming board to decide.”

Nohe also noted that the dates of the hearings are now unknown, as they will be scheduled by the incoming board of supervisors.

The recent Nov. 5 election resulted in a sea change in the county’s leadership. The board of supervisors will flip from a 6-to-2 Republican majority to a 5-to-3 Democratic majority. Two current board members declined to seek re-election – Board Chairman Corey Stewart, R-At Large, and Supervisor Maureen Caddigan, R-Potomac.

Nohe and Supervisor Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, lost their seats in May and June party primaries, respectively. Supervisor Ruth Anderson, R-Occoquan, lost her seat in the Nov. 5 election to Kenny Boddye, a Democrat.

The Kline property development and rezoning is controversial because it would bring as many as 250 residences, including 120 “two-over-two” condominiums, 74 townhouses and 56 single-family homes surrounding a 145,000-square-foot commercial center. The project has been in the works for three years and downsized twice. The Prince William County Planning Commission recommended the project for approval on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

On Nov. 6, the planning commission also voted to recommend approval of a request from the Muslim Association for Virginia for a special use permit to expand its Dar Al Noor mosque and community center on Hoadly Road in Manassas from 12,000 square feet to 88,276 square feet.

The expansion would add room for a school for students in kindergarten through the eighth grade, a banquet hall, administrative offices and a possible medical clinic.

This article has been updated to include comments from Supervisor Marty Nohe, R-Coles.