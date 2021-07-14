County supervisors OK 135-foot cell tower near Lake Manassas on U.S. 29

A 135-foot, camouflaged cell tower is coming to the Lake Manassas area of Gainesville along U.S. 29.
Prince William supervisors approved the cell tower’s special use permit on a 5-3 party line vote Tuesday evening after more than hour of testimony from residents who were mostly opposed to it, and several hours of board debate. The board’s five Democratic members voted in favor, and the board’s three Republicans were opposed.
The cell tower will be located about 450 feet from U.S. 29 next to a Virginia Department of Transportation parking lot and across the road from the Virginia Oaks subdivision. The cell tower is higher than the tree line surrounding it and will be camouflaged to look like a tall pine tree. In cell phone company lingo, it will be a “monopine treepole,” according to the applicant, WS VII, LLC.
The tower is intended to improve cellular service and eliminate coverage gaps in the surrounding area, the applicant said.
About a dozen residents who live near the site spoke in opposition to the cell tower over concerns about the tower’s impact on the view from their homes and from the road. A representative from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, an historic African American church less than a mile from the site, also spoke in opposition. The church has been closed since 2012 when it was damaged by a fire caused by arson, but the congregation meets in different location and is raising money to rebuild the church.
“The church is the center of the historical African American Settlement in Gainesville. The proposed location for this cell tower would be right at the entrance of Carver Road where the Settlement begins. We would consider this cell tower an eyesore,” said Janet Robinson, a trustee for Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. “... This is not the right location for it.”
WS VII, LLC agreed to donate $10,000 to the board of county supervisors as a condition of the project’s approval for the purpose of historic preservation activities for Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and The Settlement Historic District.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, whose district includes the cell tower site, spoke at length about her opposition to the plan. She said her primary concern is the impact on the viewshed for her constituents who live close to the site. Lawson said people who live in the area who are experiencing bad cell service could purchase a cell phone signal booster for their homes, which typically costs between $100 and $500.
Democratic supervisors said cell service gaps in the area need to be addressed urgently in anticipation of new residential development in the Gainesville area. The Gainesville and Brentsville magisterial districts are among the fastest-growing in the county.
“Not everyone has cell service in this area. That is why they are trying to put in a cell tower because there is a hole where people don’t have adequate service,” said board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large. “... I do believe this is addressing a need. And that this is addressing a need that will only get more dire as more homes go in.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.