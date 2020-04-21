As the deadline for finalizing next year’s budget draws closer, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and School Board are mulling tens of millions in cuts to planned spending in anticipation of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.
The supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, April 21, for their annual “markup session” during which the board will make changes ahead of adopting the county budget on Tuesday, April 28.
Residents can attend the meeting in person or watch online. Comments can be made on agenda items via the online SpeakUp! system. In person public comment time has been temporarily suspended.
At issue are about $42 million in cuts from proposed spending from the local government’s side of the county ledger.
County Executive Chris Martino presented a slimmed down budget to the board at its Tuesday, April 14, meeting that, if adopted,would eliminate proposed 3% pay raises for county employees as well as about 40 new public-safety positions.
Meanwhile, school board members will need to cut at least $38.1 million from the $1.24 billion budget they approved last month, School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef told the supervisors Thursday, April 16, when he presented the school division budget to the county board.
In an interview after the meeting, Lateef said the school division is also bracing for a cut of at least $30 million in expected state funding. The school division had asked for $54 million in additional local money for next school year, an increase of 8.9% from the current year, and was expecting about $42.3 million more in state funding before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
On Sunday, April 19, Gov. Ralph Northam and key legislators announced they are proposing a “timeout” on all new state spending, including new money for education, until state officials have more information about how the state’s tax revenue will be impacted by COVID-19. The state legislature was set to convene in Richmond on Wednesday, April 22, to discuss temporarily amending the state budget.
Lateef: ‘Back to the drawing board’
During his presentation to the supervisors on April 16, Lateef said the school board had not yet discussed what cuts they would make to the budget to deal with what could be a $30 to $50 million loss in expected revenue.
“We recognize we are going to have to go back to the drawing board after we hear from you and the state,” Lateef told the supervisors.
During a Facebook Live discussion with Board Chair Ann Wheeler on Monday, April 20, Lateef said the school board would likely have to look at the largest areas of planned new spending to find the cuts. They include planned increases to staff salaries, new funding slated for schools with large numbers of low-income students and some capital improvement projects, Lateef said.
“It’s not lost on our board members that folks are really hurting out there,” Lateef said.
Lateef has not yet said outright that the school board will eliminate staff raises. Raising teacher pay was something both he and Wheeler campaigned on last fall before Prince William County voters elected Democratic majorities on both the board of supervisors and school board for the first time in decades. Both Wheeler and Lateef are Democrats.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the school board had planned to spend an additional $44.7 million to boost staff pay. Of that, about $38 million would have funded average 4.8% step and cost-of-living increases for staff, while about $10 million would have funded “pay equity raises” for targeted positions.
Flat tax rate proposed
The cuts in proposed spending are driven by an estimated $30 million shortfall in expected local tax revenue as well as Wheeler’s proposal to keep the tax rate flat at $1.125 next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
But even with the unexpected drop in revenues, the proposed budget will still generate $30 million more than the current budget, largely because real estate values rose by about 4% across the county over the past year.
“We’ll have more revenues than the current year, but significantly less than what we planned for,” Martino said at the board’s April 14 meeting.
Under Martino’s original budget, proposed before the pandemic hit, the real estate tax rate would have risen 2 cents to $1.145 per $100 in assessed value. The average residential tax bill would have gone up by about $21 a month, including the fire levy, under that scenario.
Under the proposed flat-tax-rate budget, the average residential tax bill will increase by about $15 a month, including the fire levy. The amounts are based on homes assessed at about $387,000.
Martino’s revised budget also includes a proposed increase in the county’s computer and peripherals tax, or data center tax, from $1.25 to $1.35 per $100 in assessed value. Funds from the tax increase would be used to provide additional revenue for the county’s Social Services and Community Services efforts, Martino said.
Martino has proposed increasing spending on homelessness prevention, a peer outreach program for those struggling with opioid addiction and efforts to stock and maintain a community food warehouse in partnership with local nonprofits.
Still to be considered are proposed hikes in the county’s motor vehicle license tax from $24 to $33 for cars and trucks and from $12 to $20 for motorcycles – increases that could provide an additional $3.4 million in revenues, according to Martino.
Wheeler said in a recent press release that Martino’s proposed budget strikes a balance between protecting taxpayers and funding the county’s essential government services.
“While not as ambitious as we had originally planned, the budget presented [is] thoughtfully re-worked in response to the impact of the coronavirus. Just as families and small businesses have reshaped their budgets and routines, so must we,” Wheeler said.
GOP supervisors argue for flat tax bills
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said last week she could not support any real estate tax increases on county residents in the proposed 2021 budget.
“Considering the times that we’re experiencing, not just here in the county and the state, but across the nation, I just don’t see how we can raise taxes,” Vega said. “I appreciate the optimism that we’re going to get out of this, but in reality, we really don’t know.”
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said she also would not support any tax increases in the budget. Lawson spoke in support of a “flat-tax-bill” budget that would lower the county’s real estate property tax to $1.085 per $100 in assessed value. Under that rate, county residents would pay a tax bill identical to their 2020 bill.
Vega, Lawson and Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, issued a statement last month requesting the county executive create a flat-tax-bill budget proposal; but so far, none has been presented to the board.
“I personally cannot vote for anything on April 28 that has an increase of anything more than a flat tax bill,” Lawson said. “I think that it’s reckless of our board to ask taxpayers during this economic collapse of historic proportions to raise taxes and shift those revenues to a lot of new spending.”
Jill Palermo contributed to this report. Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
