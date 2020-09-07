The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously last month against a $300 million bypass for Va. 28 and instead endorsed a more costly widening of the existing road. Now, some supervisors want to resurrect the bypass despite the objections of Supervisor Yesli Vega, who represents the district where the bypass would be built.
The proposed bypass would extend Godwin Drive in Manassas to create a four-lane road between the West Gate and Loch Lomond subdivisions that would reconnect with Va. 28 at the Fairfax County line. The project would require the taking of more than 70 homes.
The widening project, which is estimated to cost $400 million, would add two lanes to the existing Va. 28 between Liberia Avenue and Fairfax County. The project is expected to impact around 90 businesses.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, said Saturday she wants to “walk back the approval of the widening” of Va. 28 at Tuesday’s board meeting and that the board needs more information about the proposal before moving forward.
“We’ve thrown our weight behind the widening without any information. How many businesses will be impacted? Where is the extra $100 million going to come from?” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the board’s endorsement of widening Va. 28 could impact the county’s chances of receiving Northern Virginia Transportation Authority funding next year. The bypass received a commitment of $89 million from the regional transportation authority that Wheeler said has since will be deallocated as a result of the supervisors’ Aug. 4 vote against the bypass.
Now, Wheeler said, the county will have to reapply for NVTA funding for next year regardless of which project they choose. Wheeler said she couldn’t rule out that the widening will not receive any NVTA funding.
“The NVTA funding, no matter what, is going to be deallocated. Then come the fall it’s going to be reallocated,” Wheeler said. “... I have no idea how the widening is going to score.”
The matter will be on the agenda for the supervisors’ 2 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The board is set to decide whether to begin the process to add the widening project to Prince William County’s planning blueprint known as its “comprehensive plan.”
Wheeler, along with Manassas City Mayor Hal Parrish and Manassas City Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell, penned an op-ed for InsideNOVA last Friday stating their support for the Va. 28 bypass.
Vega, R-Coles, who led the opposition to the bypass project, sent an email to supporters Monday morning restating her reasons for rejecting it. Vega said she has faced “immense pressure” from special interests in Prince William County and Northern Virginia, including the Prince William County Chamber of Commerce, to reconsider.
Vega said she opposes the bypass because of its impacts to residents and because of environmental concerns. The bypass would run parallel to Flat Branch Creek, through wetlands and the local watershed.
Vega added that the impacts of COVID-19 on the area’s traffic congestion “are still unclear.”
“From personal experience I can attest that traffic on 28 during peak hours today is significantly less than it was just earlier this year – a trend that may continue for the foreseeable future with more and more people making the transition to telework,” Vega said in her email.
Other supervisors reached for comment in recent days expressed mixed positions on the bypass. Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, and Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, said over the weekend they are open to hearing more details about the bypass.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, meanwhile, said the board has already determined a way forward.
“The board voted for the widening, and I would like to see us work to mitigate its impact,” Franklin said Friday.
Angry said Friday he believes the board acted “prematurely” by voting in favor of the more expensive widening project.
“I do believe, personally, that we missed a lot of data,” Angry said of the decision. “The problem is we already passed it. We’re going to widen Route 28.”
Bailey, however, said she doesn’t want to see the county lose the $89 million promised by the NVTA for the project and doesn’t believe she and her fellow supervisors fully considered the ramifications of abandoning the bypass.
“We need it to dig deeper to understand the needs of the community [and that] this may affect the business community,” Bailey said of the proposed widening.
Bailey also said she believes the county board and county staff can work with residents displaced by the proposed bypass and can devise mitigations to the environmental impacts of the new road.
“Working with our planning department and with our transportation department, I’m more than certain that those experts will be able to help us to address those issues,” Bailey said. “I'm 100% certain that that can happen.”
“…As leaders on that dais, we need to look beyond being fearful of making a grand decision like this and make a good, wholesome decision for the for the good of everyone,” she added.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com. Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com.
