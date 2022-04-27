As expected, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a new budget for fiscal year 2023 Tuesday night that reduces some local tax rates but will still result in higher tax bills for most vehicle and property owners.
The new $3.8 billion spending plan also includes a first-ever county meals tax. Starting July 1, all restaurants and stores that sell prepared foods must charge a 4% sales tax. The measure is estimated to raise more than $24 million annually, $14 million of which will go to the school division under the county’s existing revenue-sharing agreement.
The board heard from more than 30 speakers before approving the budget in a series of mostly party-line votes. The board’s five Democratic supervisors voted in favor of the new budget and tax rates, while the three Republican supervisors mostly cast opposing votes.
During a public comment time, many speakers urged the board to further lower tax rates amid historic 8% inflation while some praised the board for approving new initiatives, such as a planned mental health crisis receiving center and 6% raises for county staff. The new budget also includes a 9% increase in local funding for the county’s school division.
The budget includes about $2.7 million in new local spending to open the new 16-bed mental health facility for adults in early 2023. The center will offer residents immediate help for serious mental health crises as well as assistance with challenges such as addiction, depression and anxiety. County officials say they hope to find a building in eastern Prince William to repurpose for the new center, but an exact location has yet to be announced.
The new budget reflects a total increase in spending of about 12% over the 2022 spending plan. It will result in an average annual residential real estate tax bill increase of $172 based on an average county home value of $470,000. Average property assessments are up about 12% over last year, county officials say.
Republicans decry higher taxes
As they have in previous meetings, the board’s three Republican supervisors – Yesli Vega (Coles), Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville) and Pete Candland (Gainesville) – cast votes against the budget and were critical of raising tax bills as residents struggle with rising inflation. Vega proposed reducing the real estate tax bill to 96 cents per $100 in assessed value, while Lawson proposed a 99-cent tax rate that she said would result in “flat” tax bills.
Vega said she had received “close to 400 emails” from people objecting to the tax bill increase, while Lawson called the new budget “tone deaf,” and Candland said residents are “frustrated.”
“There’s just a lot of frustration from folks who are thinking this [tax bill increase] is the last thing they need right now,” Candland said.
Both motions to reduce the tax rate were defeated in 3-5 party-line votes, with the board’s five Democrats voting in opposition. A separate vote on the new real estate tax rate of $1.03 per $100 in assessed value was then approved by the same margin, with all five Democrats voting in favor. The new rate represents a more than 8-cent reduction from the current $1.115 real estate tax rate.
The Republican supervisors also voted against the 4% meals tax rate, saying it was the wrong time to place an additional burden on restaurants still recovering from the pandemic and struggling with higher food and beverage costs. Vega called the meals tax “regressive.”
“Passing this in a time of record-high inflation is insanity; it’s cold and it reeks of … wanting more power over people’s money,” she said.
The 4% meals tax was first included in the county’s five-year spending plan last year. Supervisors voting in favor of the new tax offered no defense of it during the Tuesday, April 26 meeting. But in previous meetings, Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, noted that the City of Manassas has long had a 4% meals tax, which has not seemingly impacted its thriving local restaurant scene. Several nearby localities also have meal taxes, including the towns of Dumfries and Haymarket as well as Arlington County, Stafford County, the City of Fairfax and the City of Alexandria.
In a February statement, Wheeler said she would support the meals tax to fund needed programs and services, including employee pay increases.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
