County supervisors approve massive town center at Innovation Park

Prince William County supervisors approved two adjacent mixed-use communities with more than 2,600 homes and commercial uses at George Mason University’s Manassas campus Tuesday evening.
The proposal will rezone a total of 132 acres of agricultural land bordering Prince William Parkway and GMU’s Science and Technology campus to allow for a mix of apartments, student housing, townhomes and commercial development.
Both developments are intended to support the expansion of GMU’s “sci-tech” campus where two new academic buildings are planned for completion by 2024 and 2026, as well as plans for a future medical school that are currently being hashed out by university and state officials.
The board approved a rezoning and special use permit for Stanley Martin Homes’ “Town Center at Innovation Park” on a 7-1 vote. The board approved a rezoning for “University Village at Innovation” also on a 7-1 vote.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was the only supervisor to vote against both projects. She did not publicly comment on her reasons for voting against them.
Several other supervisors praised the project. Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, called it “a gamechanger” for the western part of the county. Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-at-large, said the developments would help “further cement” GMU as “a jewel” in western Prince William.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, who represents the area where the communities will be built, called Innovation Park “an economic engine for the county” and “a great companion for the university.”
The “University Village at Innovation,” proposed by developer Castlerock Partners LLC, will primarily provide student housing and commercial buildings on 24 acres on University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway. The plan calls for up to 1,480 student housing units, 150 market value homes, a luxury hotel, restaurants and retail space.
The student housing buildings are intended to serve both graduate and post-graduate students at GMU.
The number of county school students the development will generate is expected to be low because it will primarily serve college students. However, Castlerock Partners has agreed to pay the Prince William County school division $10,300 for every K-12 student the development generates.
In total, Castlerock Partners will provide $9.7 million in proffers to the county, including $6.2 million towards county parks and recreation uses.
On an adjacent 108-acre parcel, Stanley Martin Homes is proposing a “Town Center at Innovation Park.” The development proposes a total of 1,032 homes, including apartments, “two-over-two" condominiums and townhouses, as well as mixed-use commercial development and light industrial uses.
The homes will range in price from the mid-$300,000s to the upper $400,000s, according to Truett Young, vice president of land for Stanley Martin Homes Northern Virginia division.
As part of the application conditions, Stanley Martin Homes will construct roadway and intersection improvements to Prince William Parkway and Wellington Road near the town center, including a 10-foot wide bicycle and pedestrian pathway that will border both roads. They have also agreed to realign Bethlehem Road at no cost to the county.
The Town Center at Innovation Park is estimated to generate about 430 new Prince William County school students at full build out. Currently, the middle and high school that will serve the development, Marstellar Middle School and Unity Reed High School, are just under full capacity.
Gainesville High School, which opened this year, provided some relief to high school overcrowding in the western part of the county. But “the assigned elementary school and middle school are expected to exceed capacity within five years with the additional students under this application,” the county’s staff report states.
To offset those school impacts, Stanley Martin Homes is providing $6.1 million to Prince William County schools as a condition of the approval of the town center.
Construction could begin on both developments as early as 2024.
