County supervisors adopt $1.34 billion budget on party-line vote

Prince William County supervisors signed off on a $1.34 billion county budget Tuesday evening funded by rising real estate tax bills, increased tax rates on data centers and a new, 40-cents-per-pack cigarette tax.
Supervisors approved the budget in a series of party-line votes with the board’s five Democratic supervisors voting in favor. The board’s three Republicans voted against the budget over concerns about the increase in county taxes.
The final budget reduces the county’s real estate tax rate from $1.125 to $1.115 per $100 in assessed value – a 1-cent decrease. It is the first decrease in the real estate tax rate since 2016. But property owners’ tax bills will still see an average annual increase of $264 due to rising real estate assessments. Residential property values rose by about 7% over the past year.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said she appreciated Democratic supervisors' reduction in the real estate tax rate, but said she still could not support the budget.
“The tax bills are rising by hundreds of dollars and I just can’t get there, especially during this pandemic,” Lawson said.
Supervisors also approved a 15-cent increase in the business tangible computer and peripheral tax, also known as the data center tax, from $1.35 to $1.50 per $100 in assessed value.
The budget directs $659 million to the county school division – a $30 million increase over this year’s budget. The county and school division use a revenue-sharing agreement that traditionally directs 57.23% of the county’s local, general fund tax revenue to schools. The approved budget cut about $4 million from the local tax revenue the school division expected to receive next year as a result of the 1-cent cut in the real estate tax rate.
The budget, which takes effect on July 1, funds 3% pay raises for all county government employees.
Public safety spending received a significant boost in this year’s budget. Police, fire and rescue and sheriff’s office received nearly $14 million in new funding. That increase includes funding for 14 employees to staff the new Groveton fire station, near Gainesville; eight new police positions, including four for the mental health co-responder unit; and funding for body worn cameras and tasers for the sheriff’s office.
The budget also funds several new initiatives, including the creation of a county environmental sustainability office at the cost of $650,000 – a major win for local environmental activists. It also eliminates local library fines and wipes all existing library fine debt at the cost of $350,000.
The budget continues to ramp up funding for social services and community services staffing and programing in the county. That includes 10 new staffing positions for a $21 million homeless shelter near Potomac Mills, which is proposed to open in fall of 2024.
It also includes funding for two new positions within the county’s social services department to address the growing number of homeless residents living in the Manassas area along the Sudley Road corridor and creates a new partnership with a nonprofit mobile homeless clinic that serves the area at an annual cost of about $250,000.
The board adopted the budget at about 8:30 p.m. Nearly two dozen county residents and county employees spoke during public comment time both for and against the budget.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
