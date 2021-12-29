County Supervisor Yesli Vega announces bid for Congress

Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega is running for U.S. Congress in Virginia’s newly drawn 7th District. She announced her candidacy on social media just hours after the district’s newly drawn boundaries were released by the Supreme Court of Virginia.
“Despite our historic victory last month, Washington has proven it still isn’t listening to you, the people. That’s why I’m announcing my campaign for Congress in Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District,” Vega said. “From Prince William to Culpeper, Virginians are being pummeled by the current policies and decisions coming out of D.C.”
Vega, a Republican who represents the mid-county area Coles District, was first elected in 2019. She works part-time as a Prince William County Sheriff’s Deputy. She previously served as a police officer for the Alexandria and Manassas Park police departments. She is the first Latina to serve on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
The 7th District seat is currently held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat.
Spanberger is so far the only Democrat who has filed with the Federal Election Commission to run for the seat in 2022. Vega's name is not yet on the official candidate list, but the FEC website already includes 10 other Republican candidates for the 7th District seat.
Under new redistricting maps finalized by the Supreme Court of Virginia on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Prince William County is now split down the middle between the 7th and 10th congressional districts. The 10th District is held by Democrat Rep. Jennifer Wexton.
Prince William County was previously split between the 1st, 10th and 11th Districts. The county is no longer part of the 11th District, which has been held by Rep. Gerald Connolly, a Democrat, for several terms.
The 7th District, once centered around the Richmond suburbs, now encompasses eastern Prince William County; the City of Fredericksburg; Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, and Orange counties; and part of Albemarle County. The seat is rated a “toss-up” by the Virginia Public Access Project.
The new 10th District encompasses western Prince William County, part of Fairfax County, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, and all of Loudoun, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties. It is rated a Democratic-leaning district by VPAP.
Former Virginia delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, Prince William County School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef, former delegate Hala Ayala and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, have all said they are considering a run for the Democratic nomination in the reconfigured 7th District.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.