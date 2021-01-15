County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is recovering from COVID-19

Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson contracted COVID-19 over the holidays and participated in last Tuesday’s board meeting virtually as a precaution, she said Thursday.
Lawson, 51, R-Brentsville, has not required any medical attention for the illness and has completed her quarantine, she said in an email Thursday.
Lawson said she contracted the virus in Florida while on holiday and quarantined at a family member’s home there before returning to Virginia. She said she decided not to attend the Jan. 12 board meeting in person as a precaution. During the meeting, Lawson appeared to be in good spirits.
“Even though I was no longer in quarantine, out of an abundance of caution for my colleagues and county staff, I chose to participate virtually on Tuesday,” Lawson wrote.
A county employee who works in Lawson’s district office said that no county staff members have had to quarantine as a result of Lawson’s diagnosis, and that the supervisor’s entire quarantine took place in Florida.
The Prince William area has seen rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 even as vaccinations are slowly getting underway in the area.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has tallied 310 COVID-19 deaths in the Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, including nine that were reported in the last three days.
Virginia lost its first state lawmaker to COVID-19 over the New Year’s weekend. The death of state Sen. A. Benton “Ben” Chafin Jr., R-38th, of Russell County, Virginia, was announced on Friday, Jan. 1. He was 60.
Last week, former state delegate and Warrenton town councilman Jerry Wood died of COVID-19. Wood served as state delegate representing the 31st District, which straddles Prince William and Fauquier counties, in the early 1990s. He was 83.
Several other elected officials have had bouts with COVID-19, including Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pam.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
