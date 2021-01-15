You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is recovering from COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville

 screenshot

Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson contracted COVID-19 over the holidays and participated in last Tuesday’s board meeting virtually as a precaution, she said Thursday.

Lawson, 51, R-Brentsville, has not required any medical attention for the illness and has completed her quarantine, she said in an email Thursday.

Lawson said she contracted the virus in Florida while on holiday and quarantined at a family member’s home there before returning to Virginia. She said she decided not to attend the Jan. 12 board meeting in person as a precaution. During the meeting, Lawson appeared to be in good spirits.

“Even though I was no longer in quarantine, out of an abundance of caution for my colleagues and county staff, I chose to participate virtually on Tuesday,” Lawson wrote.

A county employee who works in Lawson’s district office said that no county staff members have had to quarantine as a result of Lawson’s diagnosis, and that the supervisor’s entire quarantine took place in Florida.

The Prince William area has seen rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 even as vaccinations are slowly getting underway in the area.

The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has tallied 310 COVID-19 deaths in the Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, including nine that were reported in the last three days.

Virginia lost its first state lawmaker to COVID-19 over the New Year’s weekend. The death of state Sen. A. Benton “Ben” Chafin Jr., R-38th, of Russell County, Virginia, was announced on Friday, Jan. 1. He was 60.

Last week, former state delegate and Warrenton town councilman Jerry Wood died of COVID-19. Wood served as state delegate representing the 31st District, which straddles Prince William and Fauquier counties, in the early 1990s. He was 83.

Several other elected officials have had bouts with COVID-19, including Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pam.

Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters