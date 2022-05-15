The Prince William County Parks Foundation and Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism are teaming up to offer free scholarships for county summer camps for the first time. The new “Count Me In” scholarship program will provide one free summer camp program to each child in an income-eligible household.
Families who reside in Prince William County or on the Marine Corps Base Quantico are eligible for the program if their household income is at or below 130% of the federal poverty level or if their children participate in the National School Lunch Program.
The scholarships can be applied to any of the many summer camps offered in the Prince William 2022 Summer Camp guide found here.
The county summer camps offer opportunities to experience nature, sports, recreation, and arts and culture. The age range for eligible campers is 3 to 16.
The Count Me In scholarship program is facilitated by Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism and funded through donations to the Prince William County Parks Foundation.
Former Prince William County supervisor Ruth Anderson sits on the board of the foundation. Anderson said the foundation was created in 2010 but went dormant over the years. The parks foundation was reformed in early 2020 and has been active ever since.
Anderson said when the new board met, their first priority was funding summer camp scholarships.
“We started working on raising money. Then, our very first priority was scholarships for youth summer camps. The scholarships are for children who may not have access to these wonderful programs because of their family’s financial situation,” Anderson said.
A “handful of families” have reached out to inquire if there are scholarship programs for summer camps, and the county is glad to be able to offer them now, said Amir Wenrich, assistant director of marketing for Prince William County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
Anderson said the Hylton Foundation provided generous grants to the Prince William County Parks Foundation. She said the parks foundation held a dinner last December to raise money for the Count Me In program and raised over $7,000 in one night.
While funds for camps are limited, Anderson said the program can fund “several hundred scholarships” at this point and that donations to the program are still coming in.
Anderson said she hopes the scholarships help kids get back outside and get active after being stuck inside due to the pandemic.
“So many families are hurting right now. They can’t even afford the groceries that they need much less this kind of programming in the park, which I think is vital to their wellbeing -- the physical and mental health of our children,” she said.
There are already more than 5,500 kids registered for county summer camps, according to Wenrich. He said the county can accommodate many more campers, but to snag their campers’ first choices, parents are advised to apply for a scholarships and register as soon as they can.
Learn more about the Count Me In program here. Support the Prince William County Parks Foundation here.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
