The Prince William Board of County Supervisors directed $950,000 of its federal CARES Act funding to local and regional nonprofits helping county residents cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its resulting economic fallout.
The supervisors gave the money to the Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William, a nonprofit association of human services providers that aids local residents. The alliance then distributed the money to the nonprofits, according to a county press release.
The alliance announced which organizations would receive the money last week. The funds are part of the $82 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding slated for Prince William.
The organizations that will receive funding include:
Action in Community Through Service (ACTS), which received $90,000 to provide utility, rental and medication assistance.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, which received $150,000 and is using it to provide childcare scholarships to county residents for children to attend their centers at no cost to families.
Bringing Resources To Aid Women's Shelters (BRAWS), which received $50,000 to provide menstrual supplies, hygiene items and undergarments to women experiencing extreme poverty and those living in shelters.
CASA, which received $110,000 for their community services, focusing on their “multilingual health and human services hotline,” a health access referral, and insurance-enrollment services, employment assistance and financial support for their COVID-19 Relief Solidarity Fund.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, which received $90,000 to provide emergency rental assistance to Prince William households at risk of homelessness due to COVID-19. Funds are helping to cover rent and utility payments.
Edu-Futuro, which received $50,000 to help multigenerational and linguistically isolated immigrant and Latino households (especially those left out of other relief efforts) pay for housing and utility assistance, access to health care appointments and medication, employment assistance, childcare costs, phone, internet, and other critical unmet human needs.
National Korean American Service & Education Consortium (NAKASEC Virginia), which received $50,000 to help with rent, utilities, medication, healthcare, and transportation support to access health care services, childcare, and telecommunications for Asian-American residents of the county.
NOVA ScriptsCentral, which received $50,000 for the Medication Access Program, which provides lifesaving medication to 265 patients and allows them to waive copays and pay for distribution costs.
Pathway Homes, Inc., which received $50,000 to purchase personal protective gear, as well as mobile phones and computer equipment with wi-fi hotspot capability, to help medically fragile individuals in assisted living and supportive housing access telehealth resources.
Thomas United Methodist Church, which received $50,000 to provide help with rental and utility assistance, medication costs, employment assistance, childcare costs, or any other critical unmet human need.
StreetLight Community Outreach Ministries, which received $60,000 to provide financial assistance to prevent rental evictions, utility cutoffs and to help with prescription costs for county residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House, Inc., which received $50,000 to provide funds for families with parents who cannot stay home or find alternate care for students on days they are not at school. The funds will subsidize the cost of comprehensive childcare by offering free tuition for the first grading period and an experiential learning program for youth.
The Women’s Center, which received $50,000 to provide reduced-fee mental health services to disadvantaged women, men, teens, and children who are low-income, uninsured, and underinsured.
Youth for Tomorrow New Life Center, Inc., which received $50,000 to provide counseling sessions on a sliding scale to address the unmet mental and behavioral health needs of children, adolescents, and adults.
“The alliance hopes that by providing these funds to these organizations, families in Prince William County can receive the financial support and services they need during these challenging times, when we are all coping with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.
