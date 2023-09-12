For the first time, Prince William County has released a draft community energy and sustainability master plan to guide the community and elected officials through strategies aimed at mitigating climate change.
"It is important for the county to have a Community Energy and Sustainability Master Plan so that there is a strategy for striving towards the county’s climate mitigation and resiliency goals,” said Giulia Manno, Prince William County’s director of the office of sustainability.
The master plan draft comes almost three years after the Prince William Board of County Supervisors first authorized its creation and two years after the Office of Sustainability was established in 2021. The draft lays out five goals and action strategies to meet these goals by the projected end dates.
Goals 1 and 5 were adopted from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s regional goals, while the board developed and adopted goals 2 through 4, which focus on incorporating renewable energy and carbon neutrality for county government operations, Manno said.
Of the five goals, reducing the county’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is a priority that can only be achieved by reducing emissions both in the community and the county government. Some priorities for reducing emissions include upgrading public transit infrastructure, promoting renewable energy incentive programs and improving pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, the plan says.
In Virginia, counties cannot force businesses or residents to purchase only electric vehicles or to use only carbon-free electricity, according to the draft. Instead, the county is opting to incentivize these programs as a means reducing emissions. In July, the county board of supervisors agreed to waive all permitting fees associated with residential solar for one year, beginning on Sept 1.
Getting information to residents and businesses about incentives for improving energy efficiency in homes and businesses is a high priority of the masterplan, Manno said.
“The success of this action and many more will rely heavily on voluntary community participation along with the county’s efforts,” Manno said.
The draft also addresses the potential impacts related to data centers on the environment. The county has at least 42 operating data centers, according to the Prince William County Office of Economic Development, and more on the way. Those opposed to the industry’s explosive growth in the county point to data centers’ negative environmental impacts.
The draft’s plan’s projects greenhouse gas emissions through 2050. The draft states that while data centers are often “more energy intensive,” some data centers in the county already say they are “procuring 100% clean electricity of their operations,” the plan says.
Manno said the plan’s projections were developed using the county’s growth factors in the comprehensive plan.
‘Greenwashing politicians’
The plan is already engendering some criticism from local environmentalists. Court Squires, chief executive officer of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, told the Prince William Times the group supports all efforts to reduce carbon emissions and “rein in overdevelopment in environmentally sensitive areas.”
But the PWCA is calling on the masterplan and county leaders “whom are responsible to their constituents to ardently identify the full slate of encroaching problems.”
“We understand there are numerous players in the county game, and the Office of Sustainability has done what they can in relation to the people they work with and greenwashing politicians they work for,” Squires said.
The PWCA is encourages county officials the Office of Sustainability “to do (its) job and to be able to truly identify all of the sustainability problems our county faces, such as unnecessary road growth in relation to unintelligent development, outlining energy infrastructure protocols that protect rate payers instead of corporations and maintaining tree canopy instead of slashing then reseeding.”
Squires also said the conservation alliance hopes to see a more “fully fleshed out” draft, noting that the Office of Sustainability can do so if “others within the county put citizens and sustainability ahead of various, siloed agendas.”
As the masterplan undergoes its review process, Sustainability Commissioner Martin Jeter said retaining the sustainability commission after the new board takes office in 2024 is critical.
“We need to keep the sustainability commission in place to modify this plan and advise the board in the future as technology changes and new information comes in,” Jeter said.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com.
(1) comment
Good summary of the CESMP!
Though the headline is "County seeks public feedback on first-ever community energy, sustainability plan", the article doesn't provide links for public feedback. Here they are:
If you'd like to speak in person at Thursday's virtual public comment townhall , please register by today (Sept 12) at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=e7_QvbWxAUiTophSN25OTKSbXZypjsFJlX3K6KEGYRFUQUxLUDlNQ01ON0xSOFM5WE1YUTY3UzlCVC4u.
If you'd like to submit written comments, please do so by Sept 15 at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7491752/Public-Review-DRAFT-Prince-William-Community-Energy-and-Sustainability-Master-Plan.
Thanks!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.