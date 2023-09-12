Photo_News_sluggish solar_solar farm.jpg

This 225-acre solar farm near Nokesville is the only utility-scale solar farm in Prince William County. 

 Photo by John Calhoun
(1) comment

JRF52
JRF52

Good summary of the CESMP!

Though the headline is "County seeks public feedback on first-ever community energy, sustainability plan", the article doesn't provide links for public feedback. Here they are:

If you'd like to speak in person at Thursday's virtual public comment townhall , please register by today (Sept 12) at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=e7_QvbWxAUiTophSN25OTKSbXZypjsFJlX3K6KEGYRFUQUxLUDlNQ01ON0xSOFM5WE1YUTY3UzlCVC4u.

If you'd like to submit written comments, please do so by Sept 15 at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7491752/Public-Review-DRAFT-Prince-William-Community-Energy-and-Sustainability-Master-Plan.

Thanks!

