The Prince William County School Board has unanimously approved a $1.5 billion budget for next school year that reflects the largest increase in state and local funding since at least since the Great Recession and possibly ever. But the plan relies on the state and county officials to maintain their proposed budgets, which are still under debate.
The school division’s new spending plan, approved Wednesday, March 16, is the first drafted by Superintendent LaTanya McDade, who took the helm of the school division in July 2021. It reflects a whopping $187.2 million increase in the school division’s operating fund over the current year, a boost of more than 15%.
The hike is fueled mostly by an nearly 20% increase in funding from the state, which is poised to deliver $121.5 more in funding to Prince William County schools next year, as well as 9.4% increase in county funding – an additional $62.3 million over the current year.
McDade will use the money to add more than 350 new positions to the school division staff. They include 88 teaching assistants for kindergarten classes – ensuring that every kindergarten class will have a teacher and an assistant – and 100 new teaching assistants for special education classes. The school division plans to also hire 35 “parent liaisons,” 30 additional security assistants, 21 new gifted education teachers, 14 new nurses and 13 career counselors for high school students, among other new positions.
McDade also dedicated $80 million to provide teachers and staff with an average pay raise of 7% and an additional $20 million to adjust the salaries of beginning and mid-level teachers. The new salary schedule has not yet been released, but some positions could see increases of as much as 10%, McDade said during the March 16 school board meeting.
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef said the budget reflects the highest year-over-year increase in state and local revenue in recent memory.
“This is the highest I’ve seen for sure in five years,” Lateef said during an interview on Thursday, March 17. “From the state side, I think this might be the highest increase ever.”
The nearly 20% increase in state funding is the result of the state’s $2 billion budget surplus as well as former governor Ralph Northam’s budget, which made significant funding increases to K-12 schools. Northam wrote the budget before leaving office.
Now, the Virginia General Assembly’s budget negotiators are hashing out differences between the House and Senate budgets ahead of special session, the date of which has not yet been set. State lawmakers adjourned their regular, 60-day session last Saturday, March 12.
The chief difference between the budget passed by the state House, which has a Republican majority, and the state Senate, which is still controlled by Democrats, is tax cuts. The House budget contains Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s effort to double the standard deduction on personal income taxes and cut the state’s tax on groceries. The Senate budget does not double the standard deduction and cuts the 2.5% grocery tax to 1%, maintaining the portion that goes to localities. Lateef said the school division’s budget could take a hit of about $50 million under the leanest version of the state budget.
Meanwhile, the school division’s spending plan also relies on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors passing both their advertised real estate tax rate of $1.05 per $100 in assessed valuation as well as the proposed new 4% meals tax, an item that drew criticism during a recent public hearing.
The real estate tax rate is 6 cents less than the current real estate tax rate of $1.11, but real estate tax bills are still expected to rise an average of $233 over last year because property values have risen an average 11%.
Lateef said he’s not worried about the Prince William Board of County Supervisors coming through with the necessary tax rates to keep the school division budget whole.
“I’m very confident the board of supervisors understands where we are and what we need,” Lateef said. “We’ve been working very closely with them.”
Regarding the new positions, Lateef said they align with the school division’s new strategic plan and reflect McDade’s efforts to standardize certain staffing levels across the school division that had previously been left to school principals’ discretion under site-based management. As an example, Lateef cited teaching assistants for kindergarten classes, which some schools have and some do not. Lateef said the school board considers the assistants an investment in early childhood education that will pay off down the road.
“It was something the kindergarten teachers said they want,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is bring more consistency across the board.”
Whether the school division will fill all the new positions is another question. There are currently more than 900 vacant positions listed on the school division’s website. In fact, the vacancies helped fund some of the new spending. The budget indicates a transfer of $20 million in “vacancy savings” from the current year that will be used to help fund new positions.
During the March 16 school board meeting, Lateef praised the budget but also sought to temper expectations with a warning that the budget relies on the budget negotiations of the state legislature as well as Youngkin’s support.
“He claims to have won on education, he claims to be committed to improving education, so I expect him to put his money where his mouth is,” Lateef said of the new governor during a interview Thursday. “What I expect is a record budget for the state’s public schools.”
Lateef will present the school board’s budget to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday, April 5. The supervisors are expected to take a final vote on the budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, on Tuesday, April 26.
The supervisors will hold a second public hearing on the budget on Tuesday, April 12, and will “mark up” the budget – by considering changes to the spending plan or tax rates – on Tuesday, April 19.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
