For nearly the past two years, Shantell Rock has served as the chair of Prince William County’s Racial and Social Justice Commission, a panel the county supervisors created in late 2020 to examine whether minority residents face barriers in accessing county services.
Now, Rock, 47, is setting her sights on elected office: the Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William County School Board. All eight seats on the Prince William County School Board are up for reelection in November 2023.
Rock, an Army veteran and paralegal, was appointed to the Racial and Social Justice Commission by Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge. Rock said she sought a way to “give back” to the community in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
But Rock, a Democrat, says she is now most concerned about Prince William County’s schools and particularly about school safety as well as the academic support available to the county’s most vulnerable students.
Rock grew up attending Prince William County schools and raised three adult children, ages 31, 29 and 27, who attended schools in both Prince William and Spotsylvania counties. Now, Rock and her husband Jason are raising two adopted children and three foster children, all boys ranging in age from 6 to 18.
Rock said she is frustrated with how the school division handled a September incident involving a gun reported at Freedom High School, where three of her boys are students, and what she perceives as a lack of sufficient support for students at risk for dropping out of school.
The gun incident was the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said. The school went on lockdown for about three hours, and both students and parents were left in the dark, she said, about exactly what was happening.
Holed up in their classrooms, some students were anxiously texting their parents out of fear about a possible shooting or other concerns, such as not being able to leave to use the restroom.
Meanwhile, parents had gathered in the school parking lot but weren’t able find out what was happening until Rock called Chief of Police Peter Newsham, with whom Rock serves on the Racial and Social Justice Commission. She said Newsham told her police had locked down the school to look for the gun, which wasn’t found. Shortly thereafter, the lockdown was lifted.
In a news release the police department issued that day, police said a student took a picture of the gun in a school bathroom, and that the picture was posted to social media. The school was locked down for about three hours while police searched for the gun but never found it.
School division officials, Rock said, “lack empathy, compassion and sympathy for the parents and the children who had to deal with” the lockdown.
“There’s no empathy,” she said. “For me, personally, I think some of the [school board members] have been on the dais for so long that that they have lost sympathy and empathy for the community.”
Rock said she’s also concerned about what she perceives as a lack of outreach to students at risk for dropping out of school. She said she was disappointed to learn that Freedom High School administrators did not do more to help one of her son’s friends who decided to drop out to earn money for his family. The student was a recent immigrant who was learning English as a second language, she said.
“Those kids are being failed right now,” she said of at-risk students.
Rock said she’s not sure what exactly should be done to keep guns out of schools but said the community needs to be part of the conversation. Rock serves as the lead for Prince William County’s chapter of “Moms Demand Action,” a gun-safety advocacy group. She also serves as "social action chair" for the local chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority.
“Some people are saying metal detectors; some people are saying no,” Rock said. “The one thing I think needs to happen is you have to get the community involved.”
“We need somebody in there who is going to demand that something is going to be done,” she added. The community “needs somebody there who is going to be fighting for them. Not just for their [kids’] safety, but also for our [English learners].”
Rock said she is also interested in what more the school board can do to make school meals free for all students – not just those who attend schools that meet the federal government’s community eligibility standards. She’s also concerned about whether high school students are getting sufficient portions in their school meals.
Finally, Rock said she’s a big supporter of collective bargaining and is concerned that school support staff, such as bus drivers, could be left out of the process.
The collective bargaining resolution the school board passed in October requires that at least 50% of the members in each staff “bargaining unit” vote to select a bargaining representative, a rule the Prince William Education Association says sets an unrealistically high participation standard.
Rock said her mother-in-law is a longtime employee of the school division’s transportation department.
“For me, this issue is personal,” Rock said. “My issue is that everyone should have a seat at the table.”
Woodbridge District School Board representative Loree Williams has held the Woodbridge seat since winning a special election in 2013. Williams did not respond to text messages seeking comment on whether she planned to run for reelection in November 2023.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
