County returns to ‘high’ community transmission as COVID-19 cases rise again across Va.

Community transmission of COVID-19 is on the rise again in Prince William County, Northern Virginia and across the state, prompting public health directors to urge residents to get vaccinated, get booster shots when eligible and to continue taking precautions against catching and spreading the deadly virus.
Prince William Health District’s community transmission rate rose sharply this week to 148.6 per 100,000 residents from 81 per 100,000 residents the previous week – an increase of 82%.
In areas of high or substantial community transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in all indoor public settings and in crowded outdoor settings where 6-foot social distancing is not possible.
After falling since mid-September – when the Delta variant surge peaked – cases have again been on the rise across Virginia since Thanksgiving. In the last two weeks, the average number of new cases reported each day in the Prince William Health District rose from about 56 to 119 new cases a day – an increase of 113%.
Across the state, the average number of new daily cases rose from 1,468 to 2,496 – an increase of about 70%.
Nearly all of Virginia’s counties are back to a “high” rate of community transmission, including all jurisdictions in Northern Virginia. Just one week ago, most Northern Virginia health districts, including Prince William, had community transmission rates below 100 cases per 100,000 residents, or within the “substantial” range.
“Cases rates are up considerably from last week,” said the most recent weekly report from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute, which has been analyzing and predicting the course of the COVID-19 in Virginia since the pandemic began.
Only a few weeks ago, cases of COVID-19 were declining in much of the state. As of Friday, Dec. 10, only a few health districts were still in decline. Most are now in “surge” or experiencing “slow growth,” including Prince William, the report said.
The Prince William Health District is now experiencing a slow growth in new cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The “sudden increase in cases” might be the result of testing and reporting delays over the Thanksgiving holidays and might also explain a dip in reported cases last week, the report said.
The UVA Biocomplexity Institute’s models continue to forecast a gradual growth in case rates through the new year, “though the possibility of a winter surge remains,” the UVA Biocomplexity Institute’s report said.
Northern Va. health directors raise concerns about another winter surge
Public health officials have been warning about the possibility of another winter surge of the virus for months. The state’s first case of the Omicron variant – identified last week -- has heightened those concerns, as the new variant is proving to be even more transmissible than the Delta variant.
The new variant has so far not been shown to cause a more severe disease than earlier variants, but scientists are still studying its impact.
In a recent press release, the Northern Virginia health district directors warned that most of the region’s more than 2,600 COVID-19 deaths and more than 9,000 hospitalizations occurred during last year’s winter surge.
“Fortunately, this winter we have wide access to vaccinations, which have been shown to lead to a dramatic reduction in hospitalizations and death. Additionally, indoor mask use in work and school settings has been shown to significantly decrease the risk of transmission; this is seen most strikingly in the higher number and size of COVID-19 outbreaks in school settings where masks are less used, such as in athletics or in schools that have higher rates of mask exemptions,” the release said.
“Northern Virginia residents have continually shown that we can work together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic -- through vaccination, indoor mask use, testing and staying home when sick,” Dr. David C. Rose, health director for the City of Alexandria, said in the statement.
“We all need to keep up our defenses throughout the winter surge to best protect ourselves and to keep our kids in school.”
Northern Virginia health directors are “closely monitoring the rapid increase in cases in Northern Virginia and the disease trends locally, as well as the potential impact of the Omicron variant,” the release said.
Their latest recommendations are based on those trends in addition to vaccination coverage, the presence of COVID-19 variants and other factors, the release said.
With more people spending time indoors with others as cold weather sets in, Northern Virginia residents are again urged to do maintain “layered prevention” strategies, which include:
- Getting all members of your family age 5 and older fully vaccinated, including booster shots if eligible.
- Wearing a mask indoors when around those not in your household.
- Staying home when sick.
- Stay 6 feet from others as much as possible.
- Avoiding crowded and indoor areas where distancing is not possible, or where you will be in close contact with those whose vaccination status is unknown.
- Getting tested if you think you may have COVID-19 or may have been exposed and following guidelines for isolation and quarantine.
- Washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available. This will help prevent many diseases, including the seasonal flu.
- Those who are not fully vaccinated should stay away from others and get tested three to five days after returning home from travel.
For more information on COVID-19, visit staywellnova.com. To find a vaccination location, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877) VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.
