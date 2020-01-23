Six Prince William residents and one organization were recognized for their unique contributions to civil and human rights during a Jan. 18 ceremony celebrating Universal Human Rights Day.
The theme of the event was “all human beings are born free & equal.”
The 2020 winners included Dr. Renee Chinn; Emmitt and Vera Fletcher; Yukiko Dove; Evelyn BruMar; and Taalibah Hassan; as well as the Old Dominion Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.
Dr. Renee Chinn serves the community through several nonprofits, including Women In Community Action. WICA advocates for black women and girls and ensures young women learn the “soft skills” needed for career success.
Chinn also provides food items to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School and the residents at Hilda Barg Homeless Prevention and has served as the mental health liaison for two middle schools, according to a county press release.
Emmitt and Vera Fletcher were “instrumental” in the renaming of Godwin Middle School to George Hampton Middle School in 2016. The couple “galvanized members of fraternities, sororities, and community leaders to speak, and obtained hundreds of names on petitions” to change the school’s name, the release said.
Old Dominion Chapter of The Links, Incorporated empowers Minnieville Elementary students and their families through their STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) program to address the achievement gap. The group runs Minnieville Elementary’s first engineering club: Future Eagle Engineers, a junior chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers, the release said.
Yukiko Dove identifies gaps in services for the county’s special needs community as the founder and administrator of PWC Autism. Dove is a resource for parents and serves as vice chair of the PWC Special Education Advisory Committee.
Dove is also a founding board member of Empowered Beginnings and Beyond, which provides free prenatal education classes to teenagers and the underserved in the county.
Evelyn BruMar is described as a “tireless advocate” for the rights of the county’s LGBTIQ+ residents through her work with organizations such as Equality Prince William.
BruMar successfully led the effort to petition the board of supervisors to recognize June as LGBTQ+ Pride month and recently established the nonprofit Casa BruMar, whose mission is to “bridge the gap that leaves the LGBTIQ+ community behind when it comes to equity in education, social services and human dignity,” the release said.
Taalibah Hassan chairs the grassroots organization Unity in the Community, which works to build cross-cultural understanding and interfaith relationships as well as educate the public about the consequences of discrimination, bullying and hate.
Under Hassan’s leadership, Unity in the Community hosted the International Day of Prayer for Peace, an event that included 22 churches, synagogues, mosques, the release said.Hassan chairs Dar al Noor Community Center’s Interfaith committee, where she educates the broader community on Islam by participating in panels such “Faith perspectives on the environment” and “Celebration of Faith,” the release said.
