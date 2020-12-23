The holidays will be a little brighter for about 120 foster children in Prince William County this year.
Prince William County police officers raised $15,685 in gift cards for kids and teens in foster care this holiday season after the coronavirus pandemic forced the department to cancel their annual holiday community outreach events, according to a county press release.
In a normal year, the department hosts events like “Santa Cops,” where police officers take children, youth and young adults in foster care shopping for presents, and “Santa Ride,” when Santa visits county public elementary schools with the motorcycle unit.
The department participated in the 2020 Christmas project through the county’s social services department, which provides services to about 120 children, teens and young adults in foster care, some of whom have experienced abuse or neglect and are unable to reside in their own homes.
"We thought this was most certainly a worthy case to support during any holiday season, but especially this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for Prince William County police.
The police department's community engagement section spearheaded the effort.
