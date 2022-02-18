County police department announces new assistant police chief

A retired Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police major will serve as the next assistant chief of the Prince William County Police Department, Police Chief Peter Newsham announced Friday.
Kimberly Chisley-Missouri, who spent nearly 30 years as an officer in Washington, D.C., will be the first African American woman to serve as an assistant chief of the Prince William County Police Department. Her appointment will take effect Feb. 28, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a police spokesman, said in a news release.
In her role as assistant chief, which carries the rank of major, Chisley-Missouri will oversee the department’s administrative bureau, animal control bureau, criminal justice academy and personnel bureau, the release said.
She will receive an annual salary of $180,000, Perok said.
Chisley-Missouri’s hiring follows the recent retirement of Major Dawn Harman in December 2021, the release said.
A native of Washington, D.C., Chisley-Missouri joined Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department in 1990 and served in various roles, including patrol, the office of human resources and the internal affairs division. She attended Howard University and completed the certified public manager program at George Washington University.
As a commander with the Metropolitan Police Department, Chisley-Missouri was awarded the Crime Reduction Award in 2011 and Commander of the Year in 2012 for “her keen sense of addressing crime, her coordination with other agencies and her outstanding commitment to the community," the release said.
Chisley-Missouri served as assistant chief of the MPD from 2014 until her retirement in 2018. Chisley-Missouri was promoted to assistant chief in 2014 where she oversaw the corporate support bureau. The following year, Chisley-Missouri commanded the internal affairs bureau before retiring from MPD in 2018, the release said.
Newsham served as chief of the MPD from 2017 to early 2021, when he retired and took the helm of the Prince William County Police Department.
