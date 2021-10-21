County planners to hold public meeting on data overlay district expansion

Where should more data centers be allowed in Prince William County? That’s the focus of a special townhall meeting hosted by the county planning office tonight.
County staff will host the meeting to update the public on a potential expansion of the county’s “Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District.” It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 21, and will be conducted via Zoom.
Prince William County supervisors took action to study an expansion of the data center overlay district earlier this year after county staff said the acreage in existing district is dwindling. Staff estimates that between 90 and 900 acres remain in the current 10,000-acre overlay district.
Since then, the county planning office has begun conducting public outreach as they work to develop new policies for the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District. So far, no dates have been set for a public hearing on a potential expansion with either the planning commission or board of county supervisors.
The action comes as the county supervisors consider a proposal for an 800-acre data center campus along Pageland Lane – dubbed the “PW Digital Gateway” -- that could balloon to as many as 2,000 acres under a possible expansion of the overlay district.
Data centers are a major source of local tax revenue – generating $79 million in 2021 alone. The amount was about $64 million the previous year, according to county documents.
Some county supervisors are hoping adding more data centers will add to local revenues, and eventually take some of the tax burden off of homeowners, whose real estate tax bills fund the vast majority of the county budget.
The data center overlay district was created in 2017 to restrict the construction of data centers to areas of the county where the necessary power infrastructure is available. Data centers, which are critical for running the internet, use large amounts of electricity and are often sited along major electrical transmission lines.
A link to register for the meeting for the meeting is available here.
