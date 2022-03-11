Prince William County officials planning staff are proposing to down-plan around 20,000 acres in the mid-county area in a move that would effectively create a protection area for the Occoquan Reservoir long sought by local civic associations and environmental activists.
The changes, outlined in a recently released draft of the county’s comprehensive plan update, would reduce by half the total number of homes that can be built on any remaining undeveloped land in the mid-county area.
The bulk of mid-county is currently designated as “semi-rural residential,” a land-use designation that allows one home per two and a half acres. The draft comprehensive plan would replace the semi-rural residential designation with a new “agriculture and forestry” designation that allows only one home per five acres.
“It down-plans that entire area, including a large part of the Occoquan watershed” within the county, said Rebecca Horner, Prince William County’s deputy county executive overseeing land use and acting-planning director.
The proposal appears to satisfy – at least in part – a longstanding goal of the Mid-County Civic Association to create an Occoquan Reservoir overlay district. Since 2010, the association has repeatedly requested the county down-plan the area bordering the Occoquan Reservoir to one home per 5 acres and ban infill development and redevelopment near the reservoir to protect its water quality.
“In some respects, this could take the place of [overlay district] if this is all done right,” Mid-County Civic Association President Executive Director Martin Jeter told Prince William Times.
Jeter said that, at first glance, “it looks like a net gain for mid county, because it looks like less density.”
But he added that he would need to see an accompanying zoning ordinance change following the comprehensive plan update to understand its true impact on the area. Jeter also said he has not yet heard from any mid-county landowners or residents who object to the proposed changes. “The devil’s in the details on this one,” Jeter said.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, who represents the mid-county area, said she was “very pleased” to the down-planning included in the draft of the comprehensive plan’s land-use chapter.
“I’ve long been an advocate for sustainable growth policies. Especially in the mid-county area,” Vega told Prince William Times. “Mid-county is the buffer to the rural crescent, and this proposal accurately reflects what the transition from the development area to the rural area should look like. I hope my colleagues agree.”
Prince William County board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At large, declined to comment on the proposed down-planning of the mid-county area, noting that the comprehensive plan update is “a work in progress.”
“I look forward to the staff presenting this draft plan to the board in the future. It is a work in progress, and I’m sure there will be many questions and thoughts as we plan for the next 20 years in the county,” Wheeler said.
Environmental advocates skeptical
Leaders of two local environmental and civic groups – The Prince William Conservation Alliance and the Coalition to Protect Prince William County – were less enthusiastic about the proposal.
Both Kim Hosen, executive director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, and Elena Schlossberg-Kunkel, executive director of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, said the down-planning would, in reality, impact only a small part of the mid-county area because so much of it has already been developed, and very few large parcels of undeveloped land exist there.
Schlossberg-Kunkel also noted that, while the proposed “agricultural and forestry” designation would down-plan the mid-county area, the draft comprehensive plan simultaneously up-plans the county’s rural area in western Prince William County – doubling the allowable density there. In the area known as the “rural crescent,” development is currently limited to one home per 10 acres, and connections to the public sewer line are mostly limited.
“It’s not a fair trade off. You’re protecting water quality closer to the reservoir while sacrificing the headwaters,” of the Occoquan in the rural area, Schlossberg-Kunkel said.
The Occoquan Reservoir provides drinking water to homes throughout the eastern side of Prince William and Fairfax counties. The water originates in the Occoquan watershed, which covers 66% of county’s total land area, primarily in western Prince William County, and includes tributaries like Broad Run, Bull Run and Cedar Run.
The Occoquan River, the reservoir, Bull Run, Broad Run and Cedar Run are ranked as “impaired waters” by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality due to unsafe levels of industrial pollutants and E. coli.
Current pollutant of concern: road salt
Whether the county needs an overlay district to protect the Occoquan Reservoir and watershed is debated.
Prince William County’s public works department conducted an analysis of the need for an Occoquan Reservoir overlay protection area in 2021 and concluded that, while further evaluation is needed, an overlay district reducing residential density would not address the most pressing environmental issue facing the reservoir: increasing salinity.
“Today, the main concern for the reservoir is increasing salinity, a common concern nationally,” Thomas Smith, Prince William County’s director of public works, wrote in a Nov. 22 letter to former county executive Chris Martino. “Staff does not recommend an overlay district to address salinity, the specific pollutant of concern for the reservoir, at this time.”
The amount of salt in the reservoir has quintupled since 1980, according to the public works department. The increase can be attributed primarily to “the application of road salts in the winter, … industrial discharges and down drain disposal of salt-rich consumer products,” Smith said.
The comprehensive plan update, known as the “Pathway to 2040,” is the county’s first comprehensive plan update since 2010. It provides a wide-ranging guide for future planning, zoning decisions and development in the county.
The proposed comprehensive update is expected to reach Prince William County’s planning commission and board of county supervisors for a vote this summer. Until then, many changes could be made to the proposed plan, county officials say.
Opportunities for the public to provide public feedback can be found at: https://www.pwcva.gov/department/planning-office/pathway-to-2040-land-use
