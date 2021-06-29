County opens new ‘destination playground’ at Catharpin park

After sitting mostly dormant for more than 10 years, Catharpin Regional Park, located in western Prince William, is now home to the county’s newest “destination playground.”
The playground, which was officially opened last weekend via a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, features climbing obstacles, slides, swings and lots of tunnels. It also has multiple bright blue shade sails to protect children from the sun and keep playground equipment cool.
The playground flooring is wood fiber mulch, which has a soft feel under foot and cushions playground users from possible falls. The area also has several shaded benches for parents and caregivers to sit out of the sun and watch their children play.
Catharpin Regional Park, located in rural northwestern Prince William County near Sudley Road and Pageland Lane, already has five lighted baseball and softball fields and seven batting cages in use at the front of the park. In the back are five more fields -- four soccer and one football/multi-use -- which are slated to open later this summer.
Those fields are outfitted with Bermuda grass, which has been growing for more than 18 months, and will be ready for practices and games in the near future, according to Brendon Hanafin, chief of planning and capital projects for Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
The playground, which is mostly hidden from the roadway, is located between the baseball and soccer complexes. It’s suitable for all ages and is ADA compliant. The location is designed to offer the soccer and baseball players’ siblings something to do during the games and to make the experience of visiting the park more enjoyable for families.
“We have been concentrating so much in the county on rectangular fields and [baseball/softball] diamonds … and we’ve got a whole population of siblings who can now use this playground,” said Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, who led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new park is located in the Gainesville Magisterial District.
The county is working on improving several of its existing playgrounds and building new ones to meet a standard they refer to as a “destination playground” -- places families migh consider worthy of a special trip. Part of the goal is to make them more accessible and to ensure they meet ADA requirements.
The playground at Catharpin Regional Park took about three months to build at a cost of $252,000, which was paid out of “proffer” funds earmarked for parks and recreation projects -- and not out of the county’s general fund, Candland said.
“We felt that this was a high priority for western Prince William County to have this destination playground, so we took the money from proffer dollars from the Regency at Catharpin project,” Candland said, adding: “The developer proffered to create the sports fields and there was additional money left over from that proffer, so we were able to take that money to apply to this playground.”
Proffer funds are voluntary contributions from residential developers to offset the impact of new residents on the county’s schools, parks, libraries and public safety resources. Regency at Catharpin Creek, an “active adult” community of single-family homes, was approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in 2014.
Catharpin Regional Park also features a .5-mile asphalt pathway to make all of the soccer fields accessible. The pathway is already popular as a walking or running path, especially for those pushing strollers and anyone exercising on wheels.
Candland said the pathway was important as an “additional facility, especially out here in the rural area where most neighborhoods don’t have sidewalks.”
While the park sat unused for about a decade, marked only by mounds of dirt, Catharpin Regional Park is now alive with activity with two phases of the park nearly complete.
But during his remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Candland said he hoped there may be more amenities to come.
“This is just the beginning of this park. We’re going to have more ribbon-cuttings. I see out here, I see picnic pavilions. I see movie nights on Friday night … [and] permanent bathrooms here. We see this as a destination facility for the folks of Prince William County.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.