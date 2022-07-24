Prince William County will open two of its community centers today for residents seeking relief from the extreme heat expected to blanket the area this afternoon.
On the western side of the county, the Pat White Center at Ben Lomond, located at 10501 Copeland Drive in Manassas, will remain open until 4 p.m. today, Sunday, July 24.
On the eastern side of the county, Veterans Memorial Park Community Center, at 14300 Veterans Drive in Woodbridge, will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Any member of the public seeking relief from the heat is welcome, Prince William County government tweeted this morning.
All of Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and central and southern Maryland are under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Extreme temperatures rising into the upper 90s are expected.
The heat index is forecast to rise to 107, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat index is a measure of what the temperature feels like to the human body when combined with humidity.
Officials are warning that the high temperatures can result in heat-related illnesses.
Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Steps to avoid heat-related illnesses include:
- Wearing light-weight, light colored clothing made of breathable material like cotton.
- Staying hydrated by drink water throughout the day.
- Avoiding strenuous outdoor activity.
- Those who must be outside should take frequent breaks in a cool place.
- Air-conditioning is the best way to protect against heat-related illness. If your home lacks air-conditioning, spend time in air-conditioned locations such as a shopping mall, public library or heat-relief shelters in your area.
Excessive heat can cause several health problems including heat exhaustion if the body loses the ability to cool itself. Symptoms of this life-threatening condition include:
- Profuse sweating
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Rapid heartbeat
- Skin that feels cool and moist
- Muscle cramps.
People suffering from heat stroke should be moved to a cooler location. Cool wet cloths should be applied to their body, and they should be given cool water to drink.
If the person vomits or refuses to drink, call 911. Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, which is a medical emergency.
