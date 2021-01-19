Local COVID-19 vaccine distribution is more limited than expected this week, and county officials are now warning that it could take months to vaccinate priority groups in the Prince William Health District.
Prince William County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Misner detailed the health district’s vaccination efforts in a presentation to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors Tuesday, saying the slow vaccination rate is “the unfortunate reality of the situation.”
“It's going to take months for everyone in the current priority groups to be able to get a dose at the current allocation,” Misner said.
Misner said the health district, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, received only one-fifth of the doses it expected to arrive this week from the Virginia Department of Health. Misner did not say how many doses the health district requested but said other Northern Virginia localities and private healthcare providers are experiencing similar shortages.
It’s not clear how many doses the Prince William Health District requested or received this week, however, because the health district has so far not provided that information.
Misner said county officials did not know whether the low supply was the result of decisions on the state or national level or a result of limited supply of vaccine nationwide.
“We don't fully know why the allocation was reduced at the commonwealth level, whether it was reduction from the federal government, whether something else occurred,” Misner said. “... But the on-the-ground reality is there was a significant lower allocation this week than the commonwealth had previously experienced.”
Misner noted that demand for the vaccine has continued to exceed supply over the last several weeks, an issue he said would likely continue for some time. He also said that there is a possibility that some first-dose and second-dose vaccinations already scheduled may need to be canceled if the shortage continues.
“If the supply does not increase come the end of the month, or early February, then it might be a different conversation about first doses having to be canceled, and second doses might not also be available. But we're hopeful it's not going be like that,” Misner said.
As of Sunday, Jan. 17, the health district had already filled its available vaccination appointments through Feb. 15 and began collecting eligible residents’ names and contact information for a waiting list, which launched Sunday. By this afternoon, the list was already 25,000 names long, Misner said.
Misner also added that mass vaccination events that are open to the public are still “many months away,” something state officials announced over the weekend.
State officials have said that mass vaccination sites will be necessary for Virginia to meet its goal of administering 50,000 shots a day.
Well over 100,000 residents of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are now eligible to receive the vaccine, as Virginia’s is currently inoculating residents in the phase 1a and 1b groups. The groups include all Virginians over the age of 65, those between the ages of 16 and 64 with pre-existing conditions, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and frontline essential workers.
Gov. Ralph Northam said earlier this week that nearly half of Virginia’s population is eligible to receive the vaccine in phases 1a and 1b.
It's not clear when vaccinations will be opened to the general population.
Vaccinations for residents who fall into the 1a group, which includes health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, are being handled separately from the health district’s waiting list. Most health care workers are being vaccinated by local hospitals, while the long-term care facility residents and staff are being vaccinated through federal contracts with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
