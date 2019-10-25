How can you shred your sensitive documents and learn about the latest scams targeting seniors at the same time and in the same place?
The Prince William Agency on Aging is teaming up with local law-enforcement officials to do just that with “Scam Jam and Shredfest,” which is happening Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge.
The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Ferlazzo Building is located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge.
Every day, hundreds of people lose their hard-earned money to con artists who use a variety of scams and fraud schemes to steal their identities, according to the AARP.
During the event, experts and exhibitors will discuss fake solicitor schemes, bogus investment deals, lottery scams, email fraud, a grandparent ruse and the latest identity theft shams targeting Virginians, according to a Prince William County news release.
Amber Sultane, AARP's associate state director for community outreach, said the event is going to "very valuable" to people who attend.
"People will learn about the current scams and frauds that are targeting people,” Sultane said.
Keynote speaker Susan Hogan, a consumer reporter for News4, will speak at 9:15 a.m. Attendees can also shred their documents in a shred truck that will be onsite between 8 a.m. and noon, or until the truck fills up.
Sultane said shredding is important to keep identities safe from thieves.
"If you just toss a credit card application in the trash, someone can take it, apply for it and steal your identity. That's just one example. Anything that has personal information on it, you want to shred it," she said.
Representatives from the Virginia Treasury's Unclaimed Property Program will be at the event to return stocks, bonds, utility deposits, dividends, insurance proceeds and more to the rightful owners.
Complimentary snacks will be served along with lunch. Registration is required. RSVP online at aarp.cvent.com/Oct26, or call 877-926-8300.
More information about the Area Agency on Aging and programs they offer is available at pwcgov.org/aging.
