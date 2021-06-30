You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County offers its libraries as cooling centers due to excessive heat

  • Updated
  • 0
sun heat generic

Prince William County libraries and the homeless drop-in center will be open for residents seeking relief from the mid-90-degree temperatures expected  this afternoon.

The county offers resources to help residents stay cool when temperatures reach 95 degrees or higher. A high of 97 is expected today with a heat index in the low 100-degree range, according to the National Weather Service.

Any member of the public who needs to seek shelter from the heat can visit a Prince William County library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 30. For locations, click HERE.

Those who are homeless and need shelter from the heat can visit the drop-in center at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Dr., Woodbridge. The drop-in shelter is open until 6 p.m. for cooling purposes, according to a county press release.

Northern Virginia is under a “hazardous weather outlook” for the possibility of damaging thunderstorms later today. Heavy rain may also lead to scattered instances of flooding or flash flooding.

The rain could continue through Thursday, but temperatures are expected to be cooler both Thursday and Friday, the weather service says.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters