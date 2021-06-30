County offers its libraries as cooling centers due to excessive heat

Prince William County libraries and the homeless drop-in center will be open for residents seeking relief from the mid-90-degree temperatures expected this afternoon.
The county offers resources to help residents stay cool when temperatures reach 95 degrees or higher. A high of 97 is expected today with a heat index in the low 100-degree range, according to the National Weather Service.
Any member of the public who needs to seek shelter from the heat can visit a Prince William County library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 30. For locations, click HERE.
Those who are homeless and need shelter from the heat can visit the drop-in center at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Dr., Woodbridge. The drop-in shelter is open until 6 p.m. for cooling purposes, according to a county press release.
Northern Virginia is under a “hazardous weather outlook” for the possibility of damaging thunderstorms later today. Heavy rain may also lead to scattered instances of flooding or flash flooding.
The rain could continue through Thursday, but temperatures are expected to be cooler both Thursday and Friday, the weather service says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.