With many local businesses still struggling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William County’s Department of Economic development is looking for volunteers to serve as ambassadors to help connect them with resources to help.
Residents, community leaders and other volunteers will reach out to Prince William County business owners by phone for direct, one-on-one conversations over the next 10 weeks.
Volunteers are needed to confirm the businesses' contact details and to communicate the programs and resources that are available for COVID-19 related challenges, according to a recent county press release.
Ambassadors are asked to volunteer for two to four hours a week for the next eight to 12 weeks. Tasks include calling Prince William County businesses; visit business owners in the course of their day-to-day business; completing an online form for each conversation; and inquiring about business needs, the release said.
Participants must commit to “one two-week blitz” and will accrue points for making calls and speaking to local businesses, the release said.
At the end of each two-week blitz, the economic development department will tally points and award prizes.
Residents who would like to participate can reach out to Michele Weatherly at mweatherly@pwcgov.org.
