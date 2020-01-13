Prince William County is looking for volunteers to get the word out about the upcoming 2020 census and will hold two training sessions in January to get people up to speed in community outreach.
The training in the eastern end of the county will be held between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the Leesylvania Conference Room at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge.
The other training session will be held between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, in the Jean McCoy Conference Room at the Sudley North Government Center, 7987 Ashton Ave. in Manassas. Volunteers can choose between the two training sessions.
Prince William County Demographer Brian Engelmann said people who volunteer will be trained to go out to scheduled community events, festivals, block parties and other places that people might gather to pass out census flyers, educate people about the census and answer questions.
"They will be able to answer questions, such as what languages the census is offering to take the survey, what each question is, when it's taking place and 'what if' scenarios,” Engelmann said.
“The information volunteers gather will help their friends and neighbors by helping the county get as much federal funding as possible,” according to a county news release.
Federal funding helps with education, transportation, public safety, public services, housing and more. "An accurate census count ensures that Prince William County gets its appropriate share of federal funds,” Engelmann said.
An accurate count is also about the representation states get in the U.S. Congress.
"Every 10 years, the results of the census are used to reapportion the House of Representatives, determining how many seats each state gets," Engelmann said.
Some of the volunteers who complete the training classes will staff information tables at county libraries for "Census Saturday!" at Bull Run Regional, Chinn Park Regional, Haymarket-Gainesville Community, Montclair Community and Potomac Community libraries on Saturdays between 2 and 4 p.m. from March 14 to April 11. A table at Dumfries Neighborhood Library will be staffed Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
"At each of these events, we will be having census staff and our volunteers present to provide people with the information and resources they need to understand the census and take the census," Engelmann said.
Registration is not required for the training classes, but people who are interested can email demographics@pwcgov.org, or call 703-792-7098. Walk-ins are welcome.
To apply for a census job, visit https://2020census.gov/jobs.
People can start taking the census survey online beginning in the middle of March, Engelmann said.
More information is available at pwcgov.org/census.
