Michele A. Surdam, who has served Prince William County for more than 30 years, has been named the new director of the county’s Department of Public Safety Communications.
Surdam started with the county as a telecommunicator 1 and most recently served as acting director of Public Safety Communications. In her new role, Surdam will lead 121 full- and part-time employees and contractors that comprise the department’s administration, operations and systems divisions. Her annual salary is $150,000, according to Prince William County officials.
“Michele’s proven dedication to the county will help her provide the necessary leadership to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and further public trust in the Public Safety Communications Department,” Board of Supervisors Chair Ann B. Wheeler, D-At-large, said in a county news release.
Surdam, the acting director of the Public Safety Communications Department since April, has experience operating effectively in high-stress situations in managing the Computer Aided Dispatch System, E-911 and non-emergency telephone, voice logging and radio systems, the release said.
“Michele has been a valued asset to the county since 1989. She continues to bring her skills and expertise to the county, and we look forward to her tenure as director of Prince William County Public Safety Communications,” Acting County Executive Elijah Johnson said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.