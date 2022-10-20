Prince William County residents will eventually have an expanded, 500-acre park in the mid-county area where residents can hike through the woods and kayak, canoe or fish on the Occoquan River.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 11, to accept a 190-acre land donation from a housing developer to expand Doves Landing, making it the largest park in the county.

The supervisors also agreed to pursue a conservation easement to protect the park, a move urged by the Prince William Conservation Alliance as well as several residents.

The supervisors also approved a master plan for Doves Landing that aims to enhance the park’s natural amenities by adding accessible trails, “comfort stations,” or restrooms, and public access points to the Occoquan River over the next several years.

The Doves Landing expansion is a result of a land donation proffered by the developer of the “Preserve at Long Branch,” a housing development approved by the supervisors last year. The project was controversial because it removed 146 acres from the county’s “rural crescent” to allow for 99 homes on 1- to 4-acre lots. The rezoning was made more palatable by the donation of land for the park.

According to an agreement between the developer and the county, all of the newly proffered land -- known as the “Sinclair Mill” site and the “Long Branch” site -- will be placed in a conservation easement before it is transferred to the county.

Conservation easement debate

A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement that permanently limits uses of land with the goal of preserving it as a natural area.

For months, advocates have urged the county to also place the 308 acres that make up the original Doves Landing into a conservation easement to protect it from future development.

Back in July, Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism officials announced at a community meeting that they would advise the supervisors to pursue a conservation easement to cover the entire park. The decision was made in response to residents’ support for protecting the park’s native flora and fauna and forest ecology along the Occoquan River.

After questioning staff about the uses allowed under a conservation easement, as well as possible drawbacks, the supervisors agreed to pursue a conservation easement for the entire park.

The easement will limit the park’s uses to passive pursuits such as trail running, hiking, bird watching and picnicking. Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, confirmed that horse riding and dog walking would be allowed. Wheeler also asked that staff consider adding grilling as an acceptable use in the park.

The Prince William Conservation Alliance, who has been involved with the development of the park as a “conservation-based park” since before it was opened to the public in 2015, issued a statement in support of the supervisors’ decision.

“The conservation easement will protect public natural areas from amendments that could result in future development or alternative uses,” said Court Squires, the group’s executive director, in a statement. “Doves Landing provides kayaking, trail running and ADA-rated trails for the use of all [county] residents, which the county has sought for more than a decade.”

$2.4 million pledged for park improvements; work set to begin in 2024

Improving the park for passive recreation aligns with recent countywide surveys indicating that residents want more park land for walking and biking trails as well as parks with water access, according to Seth Hendler-Voss, the county’s director of parks, recreation and tourism.

Accordingly, the county has pledged about $2.4 million for improvements for the new park, including a network of new trails, benches, trailhead pavilions, fishing areas and two primitive launches for kayaking and canoeing on Occoquan River.

“We love making improvements in parks. We love especially taking existing parks and enhancing them to make them more accessible, more appealing to folks to visit and to draw in new folks and share the love of our natural resources with the masses in a responsible manner,” Hendler-Voss said at the meeting.

He noted that more than 200 people participated in the public input process to craft the framework for the future of Doves Landing and called it a “very successful public input process.”

But not all residents were happy with the plan. Many residents voiced safety and security concerns at the meeting as well as questions about how local roads would handle additional park traffic.

Katie Forness, president of the Lake Jackson Citizens Association, said that their group had organized homeowners to wear green to the Oct. 11 meeting in a “show of force.” The LJCA has been taking care of the land in the area, including the lakebed and the waterfront parcels for nearly 100 years, Forness said.

“The association owns and operates common areas of Lake Jackson, including three boat ramps. There are also recreational areas that we have invested time, energy and funding in to make our own,” she said. Forness told the supervisors that her message throughout the development of the Doves Landing master plan was “the need to limit public access to private property.”

“It’s very important to understand that moving forward without mitigating safety and property risks is literally inviting public access to people’s back doors,” Forness said.

Adding two park rangers to monitor both the park and the waterway, as well as educating the public about accessing the Occoquan River via public park property with increased signage, should mitigate many of the issues raised, Hendler-Voss said.

“We heard a wide swath of concerns ranging from traffic and waterway safety to park security,” Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said in a Facebook post following the meeting. “In collaboration with my colleagues, we incorporated language, phasing and strategies into the plan, which addressed many of the concerns raised by residents.”

The supervisors directed staff to begin improving the Sinclair Mill portion of the park first to gauge interest in further improvements planned on the Doves Landing property.

Because the master plan for the park is a “conceptual framework” for the future of the park, extensive design work, engineering, permitting and further review will take place before construction begins, said Patti Pakkala, a county park planner, in an interview following the board meeting.

For these reasons, construction of the amenities would likely begin in 2024.

“Doves Landing has a long history with an arc that has continuously bent toward more public recreation access,” Hendler-Voss said.

Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com