With demand for COVID-19 vaccines declining, the Prince William Health District closed the Manassas Mall vaccination clinic last weekend and is planning to close the vaccine clinic at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge on March 23. Mobile clinics will continue into May.
The developments, announced in recent days, are the latest signs that pandemic metrics are improving in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
The Virginia Department of Health launched a free COVID-19 testing site outside Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge in mid-January, near the peak of a surge in cases driven by the omicron variant. Amid plummeting demand, the testing effort went mobile on Feb. 22. Now, with demand declining even further, the last day of testing was Saturday, March 12.
The Manassas Mall vaccination clinic, which first opened in early 2021, also ceased operations on Saturday, March 12. The clinic had been open since the county began administering the COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021.
The CVC at the old Gander Mountain store near the Potomac Mills Mall opened in March 2021 and then closed a few months later, in June 2021, when demand for the vaccine declined. The CVC opened again in early October 2021 when the VDH announced that all adults would soon be eligible for booster shots and vaccinations opened for kids ages 5 to 11.
The Prince William Health District will continue to operate its mobile clinics for at least the next six weeks, into May, and then will re-evaluate the need for such efforts, according to Sean Johnson, spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health.
The county is giving out free COVID-19 testing kits at the mobile clinics, an effort that just launched this week. Up to four tests will be given to each person who requests them, Johnson said.
Testing will remain available at local pharmacies and urgent care centers.
To schedule an appointment or find testing, visit the PWHD website https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/prince-william/3293-2/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.
Also, Curative is still available in Manassas, and Manassas Park. Curative kiosks are located in Alexandria, Arlington and in the DC area. Visit the Virginia Department of Health testing locator for more information.
Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park continue to have a “low” Community COVID-19 level, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new metric evaluates communities based on community spread of COVID-19 and the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The CDC updates its ratings every Thursday.
