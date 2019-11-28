The Prince William Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for its annual Human Rights Awards to honor individuals, schools, community groups and businesses for outstanding accomplishments toward the advancement of human rights.
Nominees should be those who have fought for and encouraged equality in significant and substantial ways that have enriched the Prince William community. This may include identifying needs for change and finding innovative solutions in sectors relating to all people, lobbying for groups and services, initiating public education and information activities, or making outstanding and creative contributions or otherwise advancing equality for all people. Candidates must be county residents.
Nominations must be received at the Human Rights office by Monday, Dec. 2. Nominations may be mailed or delivered to 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Suite 125, Woodbridge, VA 22191; or emailed to pwhrc@pwcgov.org. Download the nomination form at pwcgov.org/human rights and click on "events."
Award recipients will be recognized at the observance of Universal Human Rights Day on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.
Past recipients' accomplishments include helping other jurisdictions establish human rights commissions, providing resources for immigration counseling, increasing equitability among schools, instituting voter registration services and securing funding for mental health programs, among other achievements.
The mission of the Prince William County Human Rights Commission is to eliminate discrimination through the enforcement of civil and human rights laws and to establish equal opportunity for all people in the county through education.
For more information, contact the Human Rights Office at 703-792-4680 or visit pwcgov.org/human rights.
