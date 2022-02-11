County honors 7 with annual human rights awards

The Prince William County Human Rights Commission recently celebrated Universal Human Rights Day by honoring seven local residents and organizations for their work in promoting and advocating for their neighbors’ human rights.
The honorees included a businesswoman with a heart for the homeless; a businessman who coordinated local efforts to help hundreds of Afghan refugees; an advocate for historic African American cemeteries threatened by development; a nonprofit shelter for homeless pregnant women; two fraternities for their charitable work; and the Prince William County Police Department for its efforts to examine challenges with implicit bias, use of force, recruitment, selection and officer retention.
All were honored in a virtual ceremony in January that featured encouraging words from Prince William County schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade, Prince William Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly and Delores Huerta, co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association, according to a county news release.
Honorees and the good works for which they were recognized included:
Sharita Rouse, founder of Tummy YumYum Gourmet Candy Apples in Manassas, was honored for her work on behalf of the hungry and homeless. Rouse dedicated the award to a homeless friend who recently died.
“I count it as an honor to be amongst many of you. I’m just grateful to God that he has given me the grace to do this,” Rouse said. She suggested that all residents can help the homeless by keeping what she called “blessing bags,” with things such as toothbrushes, gloves, hats and socks, for homeless residents they may encounter in the community.
“I would just like for you all to be cognizant and think about those who are out in the cold during the wintertime. Those things mean the world to people standing outside with nothing,” she said.
The Omicron Zeta Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. was recognized for its “Souls to Polls” initiative that helped roughly 1,000 cast their ballots.
“The men of Sigma recognize our continuing duty to be a part of the solution,” said Deon Young, speaking for the fraternity. “[O]ur membership has worked through our project vote initiative toward registering, educating and mobilizing our county’s eligible population so that they can use their voice to demand leadership and policies that end the ability of oppression and violence to run rampant in our society.”
Yaqub Zargarpur, coordinator of the Afghan Refugee Relief Task Force, was recognized for helping Afghan refugees by coordinating doctors, nurses and translators; gathering Korans; and arranging Friday prayers. The task force also provided feminine hygiene products, clothing, shoes, diapers and baby formula.
“It truly is a privilege to do what I do, to be a volunteer,” Zargarpur said. “It’s an honor to accept this award, not just as one volunteer, but tens if not hundreds of volunteers who have been working alongside me day and night.”
The Prince William County Police Department received an award for its “Reimagining Policing: Courageous Conversations Initiative.” The department was one of five in the state called to work on the initiative with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. The goals included examining implicit bias, use of force, recruitment, selection, and officer retention.
“The impetus for the Courageous Conversations Initiative was on the heels of the murder of George Floyd, and we all know what an impact that had on our communities,” said Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham. “What we did in these conversations was that we had on a regular basis – with the police department, Department of Criminal Justice Services, the University of Virginia and of course leadership from our community – we were able to come up with ideas … to make us a better police department.”
The Phi Lambda, Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was recognized for sponsoring a wide range of humanitarian and educational activities including hosting Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, town cleanups, and distributing holiday donations.
“One of our mandates is service and we do that … through social action, mentoring, health initiatives, talent hunts, scholarships, and a college endowment for historically Black colleges and universities,” said Jacque Nixon, representing the fraternity. “And we take that mandate very seriously. As a chapter, we will continue to strive to impact the lives of individuals and families throughout Prince William County.”
Carried to Full Term was recognized for providing long-term housing for pregnant and homeless women and equipping them with tools, support and resources to become independent and self-sufficient in the face of abuse, relocation, divorce, abandonment or aging out of the foster care system.
“The work is big; it’s deep; it’s dirty; and it’s very fulfilling,” said Frances Robin, the director and founder of the nonprofit. “Our tiny staff makes it look easy, but we are working so tirelessly to expand and extend services to the greater community. At Carried to Full Term, our goal is to take the burden off the woman and invest in her. We recognize when housing needs are not met, families cannot do the next thing. Mothers cannot do the next thing.”
Frank Washington and Coalition to Save Historic Thoroughfare was recognized for its work to protect several historic cemeteries in Thoroughfare, a community near Haymarket, that was once a vibrant Native- and African American community. Washington educated and mobilized the community and garnered bipartisan support from county leaders to protect the cemeteries against the threat of development.
“Whether lying in their graves or walking upon this earth, each life still matters,” Washington said.
For more information on the Human Rights Commission, visit www.pwcva.gov
