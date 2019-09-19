The Prince William Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Tim Keen to lead the county's fire and rescue system as its new chief.
Keen was most recently appointed as acting chief following the retirement of former Fire Chief Kevin McGee in January 2019.
Keen has served the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System for nearly 40 years, beginning as a volunteer in January 1982. He rose through the ranks “demonstrating professionalism, leadership and commitment to the community,” according to a statement by county officials.
"Chief Keen is a proven leader. He knows this community, has dedicated his professional life to serving Prince William County, and has demonstrated the ability to lead a combined fire and rescue system through any challenge and transition," said Board Chairman Corey Stewart, R-At Large.
Keen's annual salary will be $215,714.60, according to Jason Grant, spokesman for Prince William County.
"I am grateful for the privilege I have had to serve alongside the men and women who protect this community through the fire and rescue system, and I am honored to accept this position," Keen said. "Through open communication, teamwork and accountability, I know that we will continue to build a better system that provides the highest level of service to the citizens and visitors of Prince William County."
