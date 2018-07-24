Ennis Electric Co. Inc. will move its corporate headquarters from a spot in the Manassas area to a new home in Innovation Park after recent actions by the Prince William Board of Supervisors.
The supervisors voted 6-0 to sell land to a developer Pruitt Corp., so Ellis Electric, which provides electrical construction and design services, can move into the county-owned business park. The board also awarded Ennis Electric an $450,000 economic development grant. Board Vice Chairman Marty Nohe, R-Coles, and Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, were absent from the meeting.
The land sale would be for a parcel between 12 acres and 16 acres for a total sales price between $2,613,600 and $3,484,800.
In exchange for receiving the grant, Ennis agreed to hire 65 employees by the end of 2024, and the Pruitt Corp. would invest more than $20.4 million in constructing the headquarters. Ennis employs 166 workers now.
Pruitt Corp. plans to construct two 108,000-square-foot buildings, and Ennis would get $250,000 upon completion of the first building and $200,000 after the building of the second structure, said Jeffrey Kaczmarek, Prince William’s economic development director.
Kaczmarek said the county wanted to aid Ennis because it’s a growing company and in one of the locality’s targeted industries.
“These are the kind of companies we want to help,” he said.
Kaczmarek said the new taxes Ennis will pay will pay back the $450,000 over a three-year period or less, and then the revenue in future years will be a boost to the county tax base from a company that could have put its headquarters in another place instead of expanding here.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, whose district includes Innovation Park, said she was particularly impressed with the company’s average salary, which is about $70,000.
“They’re certainly a business that meets our strategic goal, and we welcome them to the Innovation Park,” said Lawson, R-Brentsville.
Ennis CEO Kevin Cole said the arrangement at Innovation will allow the company to consolidate operations. It is spread among two locations in Prince William and one in Fairfax now.
“It’s a forward-thinking plan,” Cole said.
The Innovation space also will mark a new chapter in the history of a company that started in founder John A. Ennis Sr.’s garage in 1974.
Ennis’ core markets include commercial, institutional and industrial construction, with an emphasis on the government sector, the company’s website said.
