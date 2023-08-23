Prince William County Republican candidates on Tuesday sharply criticized local Democratic officials, including incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth and members of the board of supervisors, for rising crime during a press conference on the courthouse lawn.
Republican Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, the GOP nominee for county board chair, joined Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, and Matt Lowery, the GOP nominee for commonwealth’s attorney, in their first press event of the campaign season. All three also accused Ashworth and incumbent Democratic supervisors of not supporting the police.
Lowery, 52, said crime in the county is “spiraling out of control.” Lowery and Lawson, 53, denounced “ultra-liberal” policies that they say “comfort our criminals” instead of crime victims. Lowery also accused Ashworth of failing to prosecute crimes in the county.
“Prince William County residents have paid the price with their property, with their health and sometimes even with their lives,” Lowery said.
Asked to comment, Ashworth, 52, who is seeking re-election, shot back Wednesday, saying she has no agenda other than “to do the right thing” and said the statements made by her opponent, Lawson and Vega are misinformed.
“We have many trials happening every day at the courthouse, on all levels,” Ashworth wrote. “If Lowery is telling people that we don’t prosecute crimes, he is simply not being truthful, and it is dangerous and reckless for him to make such statements.”
In an email, County Board Chair Ann Wheeler, who lost her re-election bid to fellow Democrat Deshundra Jefferson in the June 20 primary, noted that the current board boosted the Prince William County Police Department’s budget by 22% since 2020, raising it from $113 to $138 million, while also approving 20% raises for police officers.
Police staffing levels have improved since the changes took effect, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
“Our staffing levels have improved significantly over the past several months,” Perok said of the department, which is authorized to have 707 officers and is down to 61 vacancies from 100 late last year.
“Salary improvements have allowed us to maintain competitive with other agencies in the region competing in the same applicant pool,” Perok said.
Homicides, violent crime
Violent crimes reported in Prince William County was up about 23% from 2021 to 2022, but the crime rate, at 37.7 incidents per 1,000 residents, remains below the Virginia average and only slightly above where it was in 2018. The crime rate dropped about 5 points in 2020, during the pandemic but has been rising since then.
The number of homicides in the county in 2022 – at 20 – was double the 10 reported in 2021 and the highest since 2016, when there were 22.
Lowery falsely stated during the press conference that there have been 18 criminal homicides so far this year and predicted that “2023 is on pace to be the deadliest year in Prince William county’s longer-than-300-year history.”
Perok, however, said the county has so far had only 15 criminal homicides in 2023.
“Our official count ... pertains to criminal homicides, which are murder/non-negligent manslaughter killings,” Perok said. “Year-to-date that total is 15.”
Vega, 37, identified herself as “a deputy sheriff and the only law enforcement officer on the board of county supervisors.” She said most of her fellow supervisors “know absolutely nothing about public safety. Nothing.”
Vega accused the Democratic supervisors of failing to support the police department both in manpower and in pay and blamed them for vacant police officer positions. “Boy, do we still have a lot of them,” she said.
Vega downplayed the board’s budget and pay increases for the police department, saying they were approved only because it’s “an election year.”
Wheeler noted that neither Lawson nor Vega voted to approve the current fiscal year 2024 budget which included the police raises.
Winding Creek fatal shooting
Both Lawson and Lowery criticized Ashworth’s handling of specific recent cases and highlighted defendant Jordan Sickles, 21, of Haymarket, who was charged with murder in the Aug. 12 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in the Winding Creek subdivision.
Sickles was arrested in Gainesville in December 2022 and charged with five felonies in connection with an armed robbery and burglary in the Virginia Oaks community but only served about 45 days in jail.
Lawson said that the Sickles case is “just one of several cases” that Ashworth “botched.”
“It bothers me tremendously,” she said. “This style of prosecution of ‘comforting our criminals’ has to end.”
Lowery criticized the plea agreement saying that Ashworth “gave up” instead of prosecuting the crime.
Ashworth said the December case against Sickles unraveled in May when no witnesses showed up at the preliminary hearing despite being called to appear. Prosecutors amended the felony burglary charge to a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in exchange for Sickles' guilty plea, Ashworth said.
Asked about Sickles’ previous case, Ashworth said her office relies on the help of both witnesses and the police to prosecute cases.
“Our office works diligently to prosecute violent crimes and hold offenders accountable,” Ashworth wrote in a statement last week. “We rely upon the police to do a thorough investigation and document the collection of evidence as well upon the cooperation of witnesses and victims to come to court and testify truthfully.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
These two candidates will participate in a forum this Friday, August 25 at Metz School 9950 Wellington Rd. Manassas Doors open to the public at 6:30pm. There is no charge to attend.
