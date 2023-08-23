Lawson at GOP press conference outside courthouse

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, the Republican nominee for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, speaks during a Tuesday, Aug. 22 press conference outside the county courthouse. Lawson, Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, and Matt Lowery, the GOP nominee for commonwealth’s attorney, criticized Democratic county officials for rising crime. 

 Photo by Cher Muzyk
(1) comment

Gorhamg
Gorhamg

These two candidates will participate in a forum this Friday, August 25 at Metz School 9950 Wellington Rd. Manassas Doors open to the public at 6:30pm. There is no charge to attend.

