Prince William County's General District Court will be closed Friday, Aug. 14, according to county officials.
The Prince William Bar Association posted a notice on its Facebook page Thursday night saying the closure is "pursuant to the Prince William County Office of Emergency Management."
The closure means all cases scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, in the county's general district court will be continued. The general district court clerk's office is also closed.
The Prince William County Circuit Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will remain open, however, and will hear cases as usual, according to Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith.
No reason for the closure was given. Emails to the Prince William County Office of Emergency Management were not immediately answered Thursday night.
Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
