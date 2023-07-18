Prince William firefighters plan to negotiate shorter work weeks as a result of a recent update to the county’s collective bargaining ordinance that allows county staff to bargain over work schedules.
Mitch Nason, president of Prince William Professional Fire Fighters, a local chapter of the IAFF firefighters’ union, said that the union wants to reduce the firefighters' 56-hour workweek down to a “sustainable level,” citing concerns about lack of sleep and overwork among firefighters.
“Just a few short years ago, our members worked 48 hours per week. Our neighbors in Loudoun work 42 per week,” Nason said. “This region is clearly trending away from the oppressive 56-hour schedules, and we look forward to doing the same.”
The union has been working to pass local, state and national restrictions on firefighters’ work hours, authoring a resolution to ask the federal Department of Labor to update FLSA language that allows extended work hours for firefighters.
In Prince William County, where the fire department does not have enough employees, it has been difficult to cut work hours because stations are already short on staff. Nason said he hopes a reduced work week, along with the 17% raise firefighters received as part of the 2024 budget, will help recruit new employees.
“The 56-hour work week is incredibly detrimental to the health and well-being of those being asked to work those hours,” Nason said. “Gone are the days of one or two calls a day for service. With our members running dozens of calls per day, with many in the overnight hours, the toll on sleep is overwhelming.”
The BOCS voted 5-3 along party lines on Tuesday, July 11, to amend the county’s ordinance to add work schedules to the list of issues open to bargaining. The update also allows work rules and codes of conduct—other than those enacted by law—to be bargained and prohibits the county from discouraging or punishing employees who join a union.
Several county employees who spoke at the public hearing before the vote said the amendment did not go far enough since it does not explicitly add working conditions—including those relating to the health and safety of workers—to the list of issues that can be negotiated.
The ordinance also does not include part-time employees in collective bargaining.
“I think they should delay the vote because they do not actually address workers’ concerns or provide holistic collective bargaining for employees,” said Skye McCaulen, a county employee. “Prince William still prohibits bargaining over health and safety conditions. We need to implement real consequences and ways to hold management accountable, or else it’s just nice words on paper.”
Robin Stroud, who works as a part-time county employee, also urged the county to delay the vote.
“These proposed amendments do not correct serious shortcomings,” Stroud said. “Prince William County’s employees have less rights than neighboring jurisdictions.”
Some speakers were also concerned that the amendment does not add enough protections for part-time “provisional” county employees.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said in an interview after the meeting that the amendment retires the term “provisional” in favor of classifying part-time workers as benefited or non-benefited employees. Only benefited employees are allowed to bargain, Boddye said.
“When we adopted the ordinance last year, one directive was to have the county look at its policy surrounding provisional employees who were not subject to collective bargaining,” Boddye said. “We wanted to have at least a large segment [of provisional employees] included in bargaining.”
While Boddye said he supports the amendments, he said that “the door needs to stay open” for future changes and that more bargainable items may be added at a later date.
Nason also said he wished the language in the amendment were “stronger,” saying that since work schedules are classified as a “permissible” rather than “required” bargaining item, the county could technically decide not to bargain with them.
The board’s three Republican supervisors – Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville; Yesli Vega, R-Coles; and Bob Weir, R-Gainseville -- voted against the amendments. Vega said she does not believe municipal employees should be able to have traditional collective bargaining since their positions are taxpayer-funded.
“The employers are the taxpayers, and they are getting nothing out of this,” Vega said.
