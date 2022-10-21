On Thursday, less than three weeks from Election Day, phones at the Prince William County Department of Elections lit up with calls from confused voters asking if their polling places had suddenly changed to somewhere in Fairfax County.
It didn’t take long for county elections chief Eric Olsen to get to the bottom of the situation: the Virginia Department of Elections had errantly sent notices to 5,300 voters in the towns of Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico directing them to the wrong polling place.
Olsen said concerned voters who sent pictures of the notices to his office helped staff identify the scope of the problem. While the state sent accurate notices to 310,000 voters who live in Prince William County, the 5,300 voters who live in the towns were sent fliers with the wrong information.
Olsen immediately made a plan to send correct notices on yellow paper to all affected voters to let them know their polling places had not changed and that they should plan to vote at their regular polling places on Nov. 8.
The new, yellow notices were mailed on Friday, Oct. 21 -- just 24 hours after most town voters received the inaccurate fliers -- in hopes of staving off any confusion, Olsen said.
Olsen also assigned additional staff members on the phones to handle the increased call volume due to the error, he said.
The office also spread the word via social media. “Voters of Prince William County towns (Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan, & Quantico) received voter notices from the VA Dept. of Elections that had a Fairfax voting location. These are wrong. Our office is sending correct letters on YELLOW paper tomorrow to 5,300+ town voters,” the office tweeted.
“In the case of the town voters, the good thing is that they’re all going to the same polling places that they have been, so they have no changes in their polling places,” Olsen said. “Of course, they can always go out and vote early and then not have to worry about it at all.”
Since the mistake was discovered Thursday, speculation erupted on social media that the state’s error was “purposeful” and amounts to “voter suppression," according to some posts.
Olsen tried to tamp down those concerns Friday, saying it was likely just a mistake with the data set that could have been made by a contractor.
“Something clearly happened with [state’s] data file because the voting site that was listed was the same for everybody, and it was the wrong information,” Olsen told the Prince William Times.
“The state’s dealing with sending notices out to literally millions [of voters] -- I don’t even know the statewide voter total -- it’s in the range of 5 to 6 million voters. When you do that, when you have all these different data sets, sometimes mistakes get made,” he added.
The state is expected to reimburse the county for the cost of the yellow mailers, Olsen said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.