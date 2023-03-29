Prince William County is considering raising its $70 solid waste fee charged to all property owners for the first time in 25 years as well as adding a $40-per-ton “tipping fee” for commercial trash haulers in an effort to raise an estimated $200 million to eventually expand the landfill.
“We knew this day was coming. At some point, fees would have to be increased,” said county Public Works Director Thomas Smith during a recent presentation to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
The tipping fee would only apply to commercial trash haulers, not people who haul their own trash to the landfill, Smith said.
The supervisors would adopt the new fee as part of the county’s budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. It would not go into effect until January 2024.
Smith said the $40 tipping fee is meant, in part, to incentivize homeowners to bring their own trash to the landfill and keep commercial haulers from “cheating” by mixing recyclables in with trash, which is a violation of county ordinance.
The new fee would offset the cost of planned expansion of the county landfill, which in its current state will be full in about 10 years. The next phase of the landfill will give the county an additional 25 to 27 years of trash capacity, Smith said.
“The landfill is funded exclusively by solid waste revenue,” Smith said. “You cannot walk away from a landfill; they’re long-term liabilities.”
The revenue from the fees will also help support the operational costs of county recycling programs and provide funds to purchase and replace vehicles for trash collection, Smith said.
Nearby counties already have tipping fees. Loudoun County has a $68-per-ton fee, while Fairfax County charges haulers $70 per ton.
The solid waste fee for all property owners is slated to rise by $5 for single-family homes; $4.50 for townhomes; $4 for mobile homes; and $3.19 for apartments.
The amounts vary according to how much trash dwellings generate based on their size. If approved as part of the fiscal 2024 budget, the increases would be the first since the solid waste fee was established in 1998.
Smith called the solid waste fee a “stable and predictable revenue source” that is needed for future landfill expansion and other costs. The solid waste fee for houses and businesses is expected to provide most funding for the landfill expansion, though the tipping fee will also contribute.
Some supervisors expressed concerns about how the public would react to the increased fees at a time when taxes and other costs are rising.
Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, said the cost of the $40 tipping fee would amount to a “hidden tax” that would be passed on to trash haulers and, ultimately, their customers.
“We don’t regulate the rates that the haulers charge,” Smith said. “How that’s all going to work out in the marketplace, I don’t know.”
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said the timing is “certainly not ideal” due to inflation and labor shortages around the county.
If the new fees are approved, the county’s public works department plans to begin informing residents starting in May after the budget is adopted. The tipping fee would not be implemented until January 2024, Smith said.
