The Prince William Board of Supervisors and other county officials will mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center with a 9 a.m. ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
The county holds the ceremony each year to remember the 22 Prince William County residents and thousands of others who were lost in the terror attacks on New York and Washington, D.C. on Sept. 11, 2001.
The brief ceremony will be held at the Liberty Memorial, located between the Prince William Parkway and James J. McCoart Administration Building.
The ceremony will include the reading of the names of the county residents who were killed that day. Flowers will be placed on the memorial fountain to honor and remember those who died.
The Liberty Memorial was dedicated on May 9, 2006, to honor those who died on 9/11. Several aspects of the memorial’s design are symbolic of that tragic day. The shape of the reflecting pool and walkway recall the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon. The single stone to the left of the plaque is an original limestone block from the collapsed portion of the Pentagon.
The two columns of water in the fountain represent the 2,749 lives lost at the World Trade Center in New York City. The stone that encircles the fountain is Pennsylvania flagstone, a tribute to the 40 lives lost in Pennsylvania.
The flagpole standing at the Liberty Memorial is the one James T. Lynch Jr., who was killed during the attack on the Pentagon, erected at his home in Prince William County.
The names of those killed from the Prince William area are inscribed on the west wall of the fountain's pool.
A sculpture of three pieces of steel recovered from the wreckage of the World Trade Center stands across the street from the Liberty Memorial. The sculpture represents the resilience of the people of the United States even when faced with attacks on the homeland, according to a county press release.
