The fate of Central Library had been uncertain after officials in Manassas and Manassas Park announced in June they might leave the Prince William Library System next year due to concerns about cost.
Prince William officials now say the library will remain open for the foreseeable future whether the cities leave the library system or not.
“Central Library is used by county residents in the vicinity, and we intend to maintain operations out of Central Library for the use by Prince William County residents regardless of the actions of the cities,” Prince William County Communications Director Jason Grant said in an email.
The two cities paid the county a combined $1.9 million in the 2019 fiscal year to use the county’s library system. If the two cities left the agreement, Prince William County would be left with a funding gap of almost $2 million. Closing Central Librarywas one of many measures being considered as a means of making up for lost revenue, Grant said.
Who pays what
Manassas officials say Manassas residents use Central Library more than they use any other county library, accounting for 27% of Central Library’s total circulation in 2018.
But Prince William residents still make up the majority of Central Library’s circulation -- 59% of Central Library’s total circulation in 2018. Built in 1971, Central Library is the oldest of Prince William County’s 12 libraries.
Manassas and Manassas Park pay a percentage of the county’s library services based on their total populations. In exchange, the county provides the same library services to residents of Manassas and Manassas Park as it does to the residents of Prince William County.
By leaving the agreement, the cities would no longer have access to Prince William’s library services. However, because both cities and the county are members of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, city residents would still be able to get a library card in Prince William without paying a non-resident fee.
Manassas officials said at a Sept. 16 town hall they believe the city is paying about $450,000 more per year than it should to participate in the city’s shared library services agreement based on the number of residents who actually use the library system.
Manassas paid $1.4 million in the 2019 fiscal year to participate in the agreement, or 8.1% of the county’s total library budget. Manassas City Manager Patrick Pate said Manassas residents made up only 5.5% of the libraries’ patrons in 2019.
According to Pate, this means Manassas City paid $26 more per registered patron than Prince William County and $14 more per registered patron than Manassas Park, based on residents’ use of the libraries.
“The numbers show that Manassas is paying more per library card holder for services than the other jurisdictions,” Pate said.
If the library services agreement were based on how often residents utilize the libraries, Pate said the city would have paid $960,000 in 2019, instead of $1.4 million.
Manassas mulls its own library
The city is considering several alternatives to the agreement, including building a new storefront library in Manassas and making residents aware of the city’s library sharing agreement with MWCOG.
Pate said the city is looking at a variety of possible locations for a new library within the city limits with a preference to be as close to the historic downtown as possible. The city intends to keep the total cost at or below the $1.4 million it currently pays to be included in the Prince William Library System.
Manassas City Council will have to make a final decision on whether they will renew the agreement before it expires on June 30, 2020.
“We are shooting to have staff discussions completed by the end of the calendar year,” Pate said in an email. “Ultimately, the decision will need to be made before June 2020, but we expect to have things in place before the budget is presented in March.”
Manassas Park has also announced they might leave the Prince William Library System, citing an increase in the cost to remain in the agreement.
The city’s funding commitment for the shared library services agreement was $450,000 in fiscal years 2018 and 2019. That amount increased to $530,000 for fiscal year 2020 -- a 17.8% increase.
Manassas Park’s governing body voted in June to give Prince William County and the City of Manassas the required one-year notice that it intends to leave the Prince William Library System on July 1, 2020.
“Although we don’t necessarily want to leave the library system, we need to do something to limit such dramatic increases,” said Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell in an email. “We will be dealing with budget issues for the next several years, so we are taking whatever steps are needed to ensure future financial security.”
