Prince William County's COVID-19 testing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. today, Aug. 13, at Cloverdale Park in Dale City has been canceled due to severe weather, county officials announced Thursday morning.
Testing at the Woodbridge Senior Center set to begin at 1:30 p.m. is still scheduled at this time, according to the county announcement.
If the afternoon testing is canceled, the county will make an announcement by 11 a.m., the announcement said.
Prince William County has established a set weekly schedule for COVID-19 testing around the county.
