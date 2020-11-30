Prince William County has canceled its free COVID-19 testing set for 11 a.m. today, Monday, Nov. 30, due to the rain, county officials announced this morning.
The second round of daily testing, set for 4 p.m. today at Splashdown Water Park, is still scheduled to continue but might be canceled if the rainy weather continues. The testing is conducted outdoors and is offered on a drive-thru or walk-up regimen.
Free COVID-19 tests will be offered at other county sites throughout the week on the following schedule. The morning testing time is now 11 a.m.
Testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.
It’s best to arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time, as testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site, the county says.
Monday, Nov. 30
Splashdown Water Park
Start time: 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas
Tuesday, Dec. 1
James S. Long Regional Park
Start time 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket
Cloverdale Park
Start time 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start time 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge
Metz Middle School
Start time 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
9950 Wellington Road, Manassas
Thursday, Dec. 3
Cloverdale Park
Start time 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start time 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge
Friday, Dec. 4
Splashdown Water Park
Start time 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start time 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge
Saturday, Dec. 5
Development Services Building
Start time 9 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until noon, whichever comes first.
5 County Complex, Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.