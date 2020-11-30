Covid testing Prince William County

A sign marks Prince William County's free COVID-19 testing site at the Woodbridge Senior Center.

 Delia Engstrom

Prince William County has canceled its free COVID-19 testing set for 11 a.m. today, Monday, Nov. 30, due to the rain, county officials announced this morning.

The second round of daily testing, set for 4 p.m. today at Splashdown Water Park, is still scheduled to continue but might be canceled if the rainy weather continues. The testing is conducted outdoors and is offered on a drive-thru or walk-up regimen.

Free COVID-19 tests will be offered at other county sites throughout the week on the following schedule. The morning testing time is now 11 a.m.

Testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park. 

Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results. 

It’s best to arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time, as testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site, the county says.

Monday, Nov. 30

Splashdown Water Park

Start time: 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas 

Tuesday, Dec. 1

James S. Long Regional Park

Start time 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.

4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket

Cloverdale Park

Start time 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.

15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City

Wednesday, Dec.  2

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start time 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge

Metz Middle School

Start time 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.

9950 Wellington Road, Manassas

Thursday, Dec. 3

Cloverdale Park

Start time 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.

15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start time 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge

Friday, Dec. 4

Splashdown Water Park

Start time 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start time 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge

Saturday, Dec. 5

Development Services Building

Start time 9 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until noon, whichever comes first.

5 County Complex, Woodbridge

 

 

